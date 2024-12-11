Woman arrested as part of Kyran Durnin murder investigation is released

A WOMAN who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of the murder of Kyran Durnin has been released without charge.

Gardaí revealed on Tuesday that they had made their first arrest as part of the investigation into the missing eight-year-old.

The woman was detained at a garda station in the east of the country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).

However, gardaí revealed this evening that she has now been released without charge and investigations are ongoing.

Kyran was initially reported missing from Drogheda, Co. Louth in August but in October, gardaí revealed they were treating the case as a murder investigation.

Gardaí said there was no evidence to suggest Kyran was alive and also believed he had been missing for around two years.

They subsequently carried out a search of his former family home in Dundalk, Co. Louth and at nearby wasteland.

Gardaí said this evening that they are continuing to appeal for information 'on the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin, no matter how insignificant it may seem'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.