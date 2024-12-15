Man arrested on suspicion of murder as part of Kyran Durnin investigation is released

A MAN arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin has been released.

Meanwhile, searches of two properties in Co. Louth have been completed.

Investigators have previously claimed there is no evidence that Kyran — who was reported missing in August — is still alive and believe he has been missing for two years.

Gardaí said on Thursday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder but an updated statement on Friday revealed he had been released without charge.

It follows the arrest of a woman on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, who was similarly released without charge a day later.

Also on Thursday, gardaí said they had commenced searches of two houses in Drogheda.

"The purpose of these searches is to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran's current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran," added a garda statement.

The search of one of the houses was completed later on Thursday, while the search of the house and gardens at the second address concluded on Friday.

Technical and forensic examinations were carried out at the latter, while the operation was supported by a specialist cadaver dog.

Images from the scene showed a JCB carrying a smaller digger to the site to carry out excavations at the property, while gardaí were pictured removing evidence bags from the location.

Gardaí said that due to operational reasons, no further details of either search will be released.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with information on the disappearance and murder of Kyran, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact them.

Information can be passed to the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any member of An Garda Síochána.