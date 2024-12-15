Lord of the Dance
Man arrested on suspicion of murder as part of Kyran Durnin investigation is released
News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder as part of Kyran Durnin investigation is released

Gardai during a search of a property in Beechwood, Drogheda on Friday (Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A MAN arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin has been released.

Meanwhile, searches of two properties in Co. Louth have been completed.

Investigators have previously claimed there is no evidence that Kyran — who was reported missing in August — is still alive and believe he has been missing for two years.

Gardaí said on Thursday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder but an updated statement on Friday revealed he had been released without charge.

It follows the arrest of a woman on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, who was similarly released without charge a day later.

Also on Thursday, gardaí said they had commenced searches of two houses in Drogheda.

"The purpose of these searches is to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran's current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran," added a garda statement.

Gardaí remove evidence from the scene of Friday's search (Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

The search of one of the houses was completed later on Thursday, while the search of the house and gardens at the second address concluded on Friday.

Technical and forensic examinations were carried out at the latter, while the operation was supported by a specialist cadaver dog.

Images from the scene showed a JCB carrying a smaller digger to the site to carry out excavations at the property, while gardaí were pictured removing evidence bags from the location.

Gardaí said that due to operational reasons, no further details of either search will be released.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with information on the disappearance and murder of Kyran, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact them.

Information can be passed to the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any member of An Garda Síochána.

See More: Drogheda, Kyran Durnin, Louth

Related

Gardaí launch murder investigation over missing eight-year-old boy
News 1 month ago

Gardaí launch murder investigation over missing eight-year-old boy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for information on mother and young son missing from Co. Louth
News 3 months ago

Appeal for information on mother and young son missing from Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth
News 8 months ago

Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ten minutes with...Jimmy Cricket
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten minutes with...Jimmy Cricket

By: Irish Post

ON THE RECORD: New Irish music releases you need to hear
Entertainment 1 day ago

ON THE RECORD: New Irish music releases you need to hear

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Dickie Rock funeral takes place in showband legend’s hometown
News 2 days ago

Dickie Rock funeral takes place in showband legend’s hometown

By: Fiona Audley

Two new speed cameras will be operational in Ireland from tomorrow
News 2 days ago

Two new speed cameras will be operational in Ireland from tomorrow

By: Fiona Audley

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city
News 2 days ago

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city

By: Fiona Audley

Victim waives anonymity as former Northern Ireland fire chief jailed for sexual abuse
News 2 days ago

Victim waives anonymity as former Northern Ireland fire chief jailed for sexual abuse

By: Fiona Audley