Detectives investigating murder of Ann Coll issue fresh appeal for information

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Ann Coll have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Ms Coll, 61, was found dead at a flat in Newfield Place in Rutherglen, Scotland at around 12.45am on Friday, December 22, having suffered serious injuries.

At a press conference on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters said the family of Ms Coll — who was reportedly originally from Co. Donegal — had been left devastated by her death.

She urged members of the local community to come forward with any details that could help to identify who was responsible for the murder of the beloved mother and grand-mother.

'Terrible loss'

"Our thoughts remain with Ann's loved ones who have been left devastated by her death," said DCI Watters.

"As a family they should have been enjoying the festive season and instead are grieving a terrible loss.

"We continue to provide them with support at this very difficult time.

"We are fully committed to tracing the person or people responsible as soon as possible, and I am asking the public for their help.

"If you knew Ann or witnessed anything suspicious or unusual on the evening of Thursday, December 21, into the early hours on Friday, December 22, near to Newfield Place then please contact us as soon as possible.

"This area is one of the main routes from Rutherglen to the south side of Glasgow and has several bars and restaurants nearby.

"It would have been busier than usual due to the time of year."

Investigation

DCI Watters said investigators had been studying CCTV and speaking to those who knew Ms Coll to build up a picture of the events before her murder.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to piece together Ann's movements and the circumstances leading up to her death," she said.

"We are studying a wide range of CCTV from the local area and have been speaking to residents and friends of Ann.

"If you hold information and haven't yet spoken to police, I ask you to get in touch with us urgently as it may be vital to our inquiry."

Anyone with information can contact police via a dedicated online portal by clicking here.

Police can also be contacted on 101, while information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.