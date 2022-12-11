Woman arrested following discovery of man's body in Co. Meath
News

Woman arrested following discovery of man's body in Co. Meath

A WOMAN in her 30s has been arrested following the discovery of a man's body in Navan, Co. Meath.

The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was found at a residence in Academy Street on Saturday evening.

The body remains at the scene, which has been preserved ahead of a forensic and technical examination.

The woman is being held at Kells Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have urged anyone with information to contact Navan Garda Station on 046-9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111.

The news follows the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances in the Kilbride area of Ashbourne, Co. Meath on Saturday afternoon.

In relation to that incident, gardaí said the office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

