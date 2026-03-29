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Woman arrested following discovery of man's body in Dublin
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Woman arrested following discovery of man's body in Dublin

File photo (Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A WOMAN in her 50s has been arrested following the discovery of a man's body in Dublin.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive at a property in the Cookstown area shortly after 1.10pm on Friday and subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gardaí said they were 'investigating all of the circumstances' of his death.

The man's body was removed to Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall, however, gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination were not being released for operational reasons.

The woman subsequently arrested in connection with the investigation is being detained at a garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone travelling in the vicinity of the junction of Second Avenue and Cookstown Way between 10pm on Thursday and 1.30pm on Friday and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Dublin

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