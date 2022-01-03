2021 safest year on Ireland's road since records began, says RSA

LAST year was the safest year on Ireland's road since records began in 1959, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

A record low of 133 people died in 120 fatal road collisions in 2021, compared to 146 deaths in 135 fatal road collisions in 2020.

Despite welcoming the decrease, Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, said "one death or serious injury is one too many".

'Cold comfort'

"It is very welcome news that there has been a reduction in the number of road deaths and serious injuries this year,” said Minister Naughton.

“I want to thank road users for making it a safer year, especially after 2020 was such a bad year for road safety.

"However, I am conscious that this news will come as cold comfort to those who have been injured and the families left grieving the loss of a loved one.

"It reminds us that one death or serious injury is one too many."

The minister added that the government's recently launched road strategy aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50 per cent over the next decade.

'Shared responsibility'

Provisional figures indicate that 1,091 serious injuries were recorded up to December 21, 2021 compared to 1,105 in 2020.

RSA Chairperson Liz O'Donnell stressed the need for a joined-up approach in reducing this number further.

And with three-quarters of road deaths being male, she also identified the need to focus on this demographic.

"The number of serious injuries is also of concern," she said.

"For every road death in 2021 there were over eight people seriously injured.

"Prevention of serious injuries needs to be a focus for us all next year.

"Given that 75 per cent of all road deaths were male, we must continue to target interventions at this group.

"It is vital that we continue the downward trend across all road user categories in 2022 and beyond.

"The priority for us all, government departments, agencies, industry, representative bodies, and individuals is to embrace the shared responsibility that's at the heart of the new road safety strategy."

Preventable

Commenting on the figures, RSA Chief Executive, Sam Waide said it was important to build on the progress made as authorities work towards eliminating road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

"A decrease in road deaths and serious injuries is welcome, yet we must not accept 133 lives lost and 1,091 serious injuries on our roads," he said.

"The majority of collisions are preventable."