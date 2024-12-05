Woman dies in hospital days after serious assault in Cork city
A WOMAN who was left critically injured following a serious assault in Cork city over the weekend has died in hospital.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s was found unresponsive following an attack in St. Patrick's Street on the evening of Sunday, December 1.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, where she died yesterday, (December 4), Gardaí have confirmed.

The attack happened outside the site of the former Savoy cinema in Cork city

A post mortem examination taking place today at the hospital is being conducted by the State Pathologist Dr. SallyAnne Collis.

Gardaí from the Serious Crime unit in Anglesea Street, Cork are investigating the incident.

They have appealed to the public for information about the assault.

“Anyone who was in the area of the Savoy, St. Patrick Street, Cork city between 7.15pm and 8.15pm on Sunday evening December 1, 2024 and who may have information regarding this incident should make contact with the Gardaí,” they state.

“Additionally, any road users with dash-cam footage, particularly taxi drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident are asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” they add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anglesea Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.

