Woman found dead at home in Cavan named locally as murder investigation launched

A WOMAN who was found dead at her home in Co. Cavan has been named locally as mother-of-five Annie Heyneman.

Gardaí were called to the property in a rural area near Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on the evening of Saturday, January 11.

Ms Heyneman, who was aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s, reported to be Mrs Heyneman’s husband, was also found seriously injured at the house.

He was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

A murder investigation has since been launched and a man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested “at a separate location” the police force confirmed.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone who travelled in the area of Kilnavert, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on Saturday, January 11, 2025, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, is asked to provide Gardaí with any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on (049) 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.