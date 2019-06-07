Woman and her girlfriend beaten by gang of men on bus after refusing to kiss

A WOMAN and her girlfriend were left bruised and bloodied by a gang of men on a London bus after refusing kiss.

Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend Chris were confronted on the N31 bus headed to Camden on Thursday, May 30th, after a night out when a group of men began taunting them and throwing coins.

However, the situation turned violent when the women refused to heed to the men’s demands to kiss.

Geymonat, a Ryanair stewardess, took to Facebook to detail the attack, which left her unable to work as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Writing on Facebook, the 28-year-old said: “They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions.

“I don’t remember the whole episode, but the word ‘scissors’ stuck in my mind. It was only them and us there. In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away.

“Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it. The next thing I know is Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them.

“On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up. The next thing I know is I’m being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don’t remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over. Our stuff was stolen as well.”

“What upsets me the most is that VIOLENCE HAS BECOME A COMMON THING, that sometimes it’s necessary to see a woman bleeding after having been punched to feel some kind of impact,” she added.

“I’m tired of being taken as a SEXUAL OBJECT, of finding out that these situations are usual, of gay friends who were beaten up JUST BECAUSE. We have to endure verbal harassment AND CHAUVINIST, MISOGYNISTIC AND HOMOPHOBIC VIOLENCE because when you stand up for yourself shit like this happens.

“By the way, I am thankful to all the women and men in my life that understand that HAVING BALLS MEANS SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT. I just hope that in June, Pride Month, stuff like this can be spoken out loudly so they STOP HAPPENING!”

The Metropolitan Police have issued an appeal for any witnesses with information regarding the incident to contact them on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

The incident is being treated as a homophobic attack.