Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by car

A PEDESTRIAN has died after being hit by a car in Antrim.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was involved a collision on Antrim Road in Glengormley last night (January 13).

The PSNI confirmed she “was struck by a car shortly after 5pm”.

The police force have called for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and ask that any witnesses please get in touch by calling 101," they said.

“The road was closed for a time but has since reopened,” they added.