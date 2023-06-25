Woman rescued along with young boy from sea in Co. Cork passes away
News

Woman rescued along with young boy from sea in Co. Cork passes away

File photo (Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

A WOMAN who was rescued along with a young boy after getting into difficulty in the sea in Co. Cork has passed away.

The incident occurred at Ballycroneen Beach in east Cork this afternoon.

According to RTÉ News, the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 was deployed, along with Coast Guard crews from Ballycotton and Guileen.

RNLI lifeboats from Ballycotton and Crosshaven were also called to the scene.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said they had attended the incident shortly before 1pm today.

"One female, aged in her 30s was airlifted by Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital and was in critical condition," said a garda spokesperson.

"This lady has since passed away, this evening.

"A young boy was also rescued from the rocks by Coast Guard Helicopter with non-life threatening injuries."

See More: Cork, Irish Coast Guard, RNLI

Related

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Irish street
News 1 month ago

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Irish street

By: Irish Post

Tina Satchwell: Appeal for information on missing Irishwoman last seen in 2017
News 3 months ago

Tina Satchwell: Appeal for information on missing Irishwoman last seen in 2017

By: Fiona Audley

Woman hospitalised after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cork
News 3 months ago

Woman hospitalised after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cork

By: Irish Post

Latest

Government orders review into RTÉ over undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy
News 1 hour ago

Government orders review into RTÉ over undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Leaving home — the courage of emigrants who faced challenges in a new country
News 4 hours ago

Leaving home — the courage of emigrants who faced challenges in a new country

By: Ultan Cowley

Events held in Co. Antrim to celebrate anniversary of establishment of US 1st Ranger Battalion
News 10 hours ago

Events held in Co. Antrim to celebrate anniversary of establishment of US 1st Ranger Battalion

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men sustain head injuries after hammer assault in Derry
News 11 hours ago

Two men sustain head injuries after hammer assault in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate hatchet assault in North Belfast
News 11 hours ago

Police investigate hatchet assault in North Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy