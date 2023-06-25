Woman rescued along with young boy from sea in Co. Cork passes away

A WOMAN who was rescued along with a young boy after getting into difficulty in the sea in Co. Cork has passed away.

The incident occurred at Ballycroneen Beach in east Cork this afternoon.

According to RTÉ News, the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 was deployed, along with Coast Guard crews from Ballycotton and Guileen.

RNLI lifeboats from Ballycotton and Crosshaven were also called to the scene.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said they had attended the incident shortly before 1pm today.

"One female, aged in her 30s was airlifted by Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital and was in critical condition," said a garda spokesperson.

"This lady has since passed away, this evening.

"A young boy was also rescued from the rocks by Coast Guard Helicopter with non-life threatening injuries."