X-rated message cut into grass ahead of Donald Trump’s arrival for UK state visit
THE UK is gearing up for the arrival of President Donald Trump.

But it would appear not everyone is looking forward to ‘The Donald’ touching down.

Ahead of President Trump’s arrival, one group of environmentalists have taken to a spot of gardening in a bid to get their message across.

The President has made no secret of his scepticism towards the topic of climate change.

And it’s a stance that hasn’t gone down too well in some quarters – including the group Born Eco.

So they decided to take action before President Trump touches down at Stansted by cutting a series of messages into the grass of several fields that will be visible to the POTUS from the air.

The most controversial of these depicts a giant penis with Trump’s name near the tip.

“Oi Trump” another message reads.

“Climate change is real” an additional cutting states alongside a beautifully done picture of a polar bear in the grass.

Taking to Twitter to share their efforts, Born Eco wrote: “Guess who’s been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath.”

The question is: will President Trump get the message?

