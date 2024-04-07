Young brothers climb mountain in Ireland in uncle’s memory

YOUNG brothers Tadhg and Kaelon Lambe have completed a mammoth challenge in honour of their late uncle.

The Birmingham-based boys - aged 11 and 8 respectively - headed to Co. Mayo last month, where they scaled Croagh Patrick on Easter Saturday (March 30).

They set themselves the challenge in honour of their late uncle Christy Lambe and to raise money for the charity that has been founded since his death in 2022.

And the impressive young pair, whose roots lie in counties Galway and Laois, raised a whopping £12,000 through their efforts.

“The boys embarked on the climb on Saturday over the Easter bank holiday with sheer determination and perseverance which led them to not only conquer the heights of the mountain but also to raise an astonishing £12,000 and counting, with an initial target of only £500,” their proud mother Emma Lambe told The Irish Post this week.

“They came up with the idea themselves to lead a climb up Ireland's holy mountain, with the support of family, as Tadhg and Kaelon had a very close bond with Christy,’ she added.

“He was like a big brother to them and they want to create awareness and something positive following their loss.”

The cash raised through their climb will support services provided through the Christy Lambe Foundation, an organisation which supports mental health charities.

“The foundation is committed to raising funds and creating awareness for charities that focus on providing people with mental health support, accommodation and jobs when in need,” Ms Lambe explained.

The Foundation is currently supporting Tabor Living, Standing Tall, and the Lighthouse Club.