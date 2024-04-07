Young brothers climb mountain in Ireland in uncle’s memory
News

Young brothers climb mountain in Ireland in uncle’s memory

YOUNG brothers Tadhg and Kaelon Lambe have completed a mammoth challenge in honour of their late uncle.

The Birmingham-based boys - aged 11 and 8 respectively - headed to Co. Mayo last month, where they scaled Croagh Patrick on Easter Saturday (March 30).

They set themselves the challenge in honour of their late uncle Christy Lambe and to raise money for the charity that has been founded since his death in 2022.

And the impressive young pair, whose roots lie in counties Galway and Laois, raised a whopping £12,000 through their efforts.

Birmingham-based brothers Tadhg and Kaelon Lambe have tackled Croagh Patrick

“The boys embarked on the climb on Saturday over the Easter bank holiday with sheer determination and perseverance which led them to not only conquer the heights of the mountain but also to raise an astonishing £12,000 and counting, with an initial target of only £500,” their proud mother Emma Lambe told The Irish Post this week.

“They came up with the idea themselves to lead a climb up Ireland's holy mountain, with the support of family, as Tadhg and Kaelon had a very close bond with Christy,’ she added.

Tadhg and Kaelon reach the summit with the support of their family

“He was like a big brother to them and they want to create awareness and something positive following their loss.”

The cash raised through their climb will support services provided through the Christy Lambe Foundation, an organisation which supports mental health charities.

“The foundation is committed to raising funds and creating awareness for charities that focus on providing people with mental health support, accommodation and jobs when in need,” Ms Lambe explained.

The Foundation is currently supporting Tabor Living, Standing Tall, and the Lighthouse Club.

See More: Christy Lambe Foundation, Croagh Patrick

Related

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ for funeral of Lorcán Branagan
News 4 minutes ago

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ for funeral of Lorcán Branagan

By: Fiona Audley

Images of guns found hidden in hedge released in police appeal
News 2 hours ago

Images of guns found hidden in hedge released in police appeal

By: Fiona Audley

Father and sons jailed for killing man for Rolex watches
News 3 hours ago

Father and sons jailed for killing man for Rolex watches

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ten Minutes with Dublin singer-songwriter Karl McConnon
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with Dublin singer-songwriter Karl McConnon

By: Irish Post

Man charged with murder as family pay tribute to 'much-loved mother'
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder as family pay tribute to 'much-loved mother'

By: Fiona Audley

Met Éireann names Storm Kathleen as gale force winds set to hit Ireland
News 2 days ago

Met Éireann names Storm Kathleen as gale force winds set to hit Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Swimming enthusiasts urged to have their say as new funding for outdoor facilities announced
News 3 days ago

Swimming enthusiasts urged to have their say as new funding for outdoor facilities announced

By: Fiona Audley

Cannabis worth over €1m found concealed in van carrying water and garden furniture from UK to Dublin
News 3 days ago

Cannabis worth over €1m found concealed in van carrying water and garden furniture from UK to Dublin

By: Fiona Audley