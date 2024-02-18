Young man dies in Co. Kilkenny collision
A MAN has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Kilkenny.

The incident occurred on the N10 in Foulkstown at around 3.25am on Saturday.

The driver of the car, an adult male in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was transferred to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to be conducted.

The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

