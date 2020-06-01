Group of up to 80 youths caught shamelessly flouting restrictions in Co Offaly
GARDAI HAVE condemned the actions of up to 80 young people who were caught shamelessly flouting restrictions in Co Offaly over the Bank Holiday weekend in Ireland. 

The group were found gathered on the scenic banks of the Camcor River at Sandymount this past Sunday evening. 

As pictures released by Gardai show, the group demonstrated a complete disregard for the social distancing measures the Irish government has urged the public to stick to, in order to stop the spread of Covid-19. 

Under the rules, people are prohibited from meeting in groups of more than four outside. 

They must also maintain a strict two-metre distance from anyone who they do not currently reside with. 

In both concerns, the gathering was in violation of these rules, with those in attendance showing a complete lack of concern for the dangers posed by coronavirus. 

To make matters worse, Gardai reported that the group left the beauty spot in a state of complete disarray with discarded beer cans and cardboard boxes strewn across the area. 

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Birr and Portlaoise had to deal with situations yesterday that at any other time is wrong but even worse in the current climate. 

"Up to 80 local young people gathered on the banks of the Camcor River Sandymount. This is what is left behind. 

"In Derryounce Portarlington a large group gathered at the location." 

The picture will be a cause for concern among those worried that the hot weather and reduction in the number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has seen many take a laxed approach to adhering to the rules. 

See More: Co Offaly, Coronavirus, Covid-19

