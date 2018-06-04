Dancing FBI Agent Drops Gun Doing Backflip, Shoots Man In Leg
Out & About

Dancing FBI Agent Drops Gun Doing Backflip, Shoots Man In Leg

AN FBI agent is facing disciplinary action and potentially criminal charges after he accidentally shot a man in a bar following a dance move gone wrong.

The unknown man was filmed dancing erratically and even doing backflips in a Denver bar over the weekend.

It was all going fine at first, but things started to go awry when the agent's gun fell from his waistband as he attempted a flip

When he went to pick the firearm up, it accidentally went off in his hand, letting out a flash of light and prompting screams and panic from the watching crowd.

Despite allowing the gun to go off, however, the FBI agent seemed oblivious to his actions.

Advertisement

That's despite the fact a man in the crowd ended up getting shot in the leg in the incident.

The injured male was later taken to the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

The FBI agent, meanwhile, has been questioned by police and released to an FBI supervisor.

He could yet face more serious sanction over the incident.

See More: FBI, Gun Attack, Gun Control, Gun Crime, Viral Video

Related

Trophy hunter gored to death by buffalo…after killing one of its herd
Out & About 3 days ago

Trophy hunter gored to death by buffalo…after killing one of its herd

By: Jack Beresford

Calling all single Irish men over 30: First Dates Ireland needs you!
Out & About 4 days ago

Calling all single Irish men over 30: First Dates Ireland needs you!

By: Jack Beresford

Drunken Irish passenger fined £1,000 for 'urinating' in seat on flight back from Vegas stag
Out & About 5 days ago

Drunken Irish passenger fined £1,000 for 'urinating' in seat on flight back from Vegas stag

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border
News 1 hour ago

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border

By: Sean Smith

Forecasters predict the sunny weather set to continue this week
News 22 hours ago

Forecasters predict the sunny weather set to continue this week

By: Rebecca Keane

One lucky Lotto player has woken up €4.3 million richer this morning
News 1 day ago

One lucky Lotto player has woken up €4.3 million richer this morning

By: Rebecca Keane

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan confirms hit comedy will return as a musical
Entertainment 1 day ago

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan confirms hit comedy will return as a musical

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí issue warning over driving on drugs as three drivers test positive
News 1 day ago

Gardaí issue warning over driving on drugs as three drivers test positive

By: Rebecca Keane