Dancing FBI Agent Drops Gun Doing Backflip, Shoots Man In Leg

AN FBI agent is facing disciplinary action and potentially criminal charges after he accidentally shot a man in a bar following a dance move gone wrong.

The unknown man was filmed dancing erratically and even doing backflips in a Denver bar over the weekend.

It was all going fine at first, but things started to go awry when the agent's gun fell from his waistband as he attempted a flip

When he went to pick the firearm up, it accidentally went off in his hand, letting out a flash of light and prompting screams and panic from the watching crowd.

Despite allowing the gun to go off, however, the FBI agent seemed oblivious to his actions.

That's despite the fact a man in the crowd ended up getting shot in the leg in the incident.

The injured male was later taken to the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

The FBI agent, meanwhile, has been questioned by police and released to an FBI supervisor.

He could yet face more serious sanction over the incident.