Rugby stars turn out for TLICN panel discussion

FORMER rugby internationals were among the many who turned out for the most recent event hosted by The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN).

The popular business network held a well-attended rugby panel discussion at the new offices of Arbuthnot Latham, the private and commercial bank situated in the City of London, on Wednesday, February 12.

The panel was moderated by Irish BBC sports broadcaster Sarah Mulkerrins and featured former rugby internationals Nathan Hines (Scotland), Andy Powell (Wales) and Vickii Cornborough (England) and former Leinster, Wasps and London Irish rugby player Brendan Macken.

Among the topics for discussion were the Six Nations competition, the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia and the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England later this year.

TLICN, which was formed in 2009, holds a number of networking events throughout the year, often engaging high profile speakers.

The network prides itself on its ability to bring member companies together, creating opportunities for them to develop and grow their businesses.