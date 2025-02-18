Rugby stars turn out for TLICN panel discussion

FORMER rugby internationals were among the many who turned out for the most recent event hosted by The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN).
The popular business network held a well-attended rugby panel discussion at the new offices of Arbuthnot Latham, the private and commercial bank situated in the City of London, on Wednesday, February 12.
Former Welsh international Andy Powell flanked by former England international Vickii Cornborough and TLICN Director Sean Daly (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The panel was moderated by Irish BBC sports broadcaster Sarah Mulkerrins and featured former rugby internationals Nathan Hines (Scotland), Andy Powell (Wales) and Vickii Cornborough (England) and former Leinster, Wasps and London Irish rugby player Brendan Macken.
Among the topics for discussion were the Six Nations competition, the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia and the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England later this year.
Rugby panel moderator Sarah Mulkerrins and panel members Brendan Macken, Nathan Hines, Vickii Cornborough and Andy Powell (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
TLICN, which was formed in 2009, holds a number of networking events throughout the year, often engaging high profile speakers.
The network prides itself on its ability to bring member companies together, creating opportunities for them to develop and grow their businesses.
Patrick Foley (Sonar) and Paul Reidy (Arbuthnot Latham) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Former Scotland rugby international Nathan Hines is pictured centre with Alan Tyrrell (EDC) and Eamonn Drummond (Delap and Waller Engineering) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Former English rugby international Vickii Cornborough is pictured 2nd left with Nicola Coppen (Infraco), Tim Pettigrew (Reddy Architecture) and Sharron Clow (Legacy Strategies) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Rugby panel moderator Sarah Mulkerrins is pictured with TLICN Director Mary Pottinger and her daughter Lizzy (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Gerry O'Shea (Stonebridge Contracting) and Martin Mockler (Evans Mockler) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Orla Bance (Alchemy) and Emily Sawyer and Clara Hudson (Gallagher) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
TLICN Director Frank O'Hare is pictured with Mary McKenna, Serena Nash and Aideen Cusack from the Embassy of Ireland (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Rugby panel moderator Sarah Mulkerrins and panel members Brendan Macken, Nathan Hines, Vickii Cornborough and Andy Powell are pictured with TLICN Directors Niall O'Dowd, Mary Pottinger and her daughter Lizzy, Sean Daly, Con O'Sullivan and Frank O'Hare (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Lorcan Brophy (iHomes), Richard Moloney (Shannon Utilities) and Luke Renker
(Arbuthnot Latham) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
