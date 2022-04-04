A member of Celtic's staff was struck with a glass bottle yesterday, Police Scotland are looking into it
Sport

A member of Celtic's staff was struck with a glass bottle yesterday, Police Scotland are looking into it

A MEMBER of Celtic's staff was hit by a glass bottle yesterday after Ange Posrecoglou's side won 2-1 to go six points clear of Rangers.

The Celtic manager labeled the fans responsible as "a couple of idiots"

According to reports by the BBC the staff member needed stitches in his head at the end of the first half.

It is said that Police Scotland are also looking into an issue that delayed the start of the second half

Joe Hart's penalty area also had shards of glass removed by ground staff.

Celtic confirmed that the staff member struck with the bottle "needed urgent medical treatment"

A Celtic spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a member of our backroom staff was struck by a glass bottle.

"He required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound. The matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland."

Postecoglou has slammed the fans for it.

"I think he is okay, He had a couple of stitches", he said

“It is disappointing because this is a game that gets beamed around the world and it stands on its own."

"You had two teams going at it in first and second spot and you don’t need a couple of idiots spoiling it.”

Celtic went 1-0 down within seven minutes, when good work from Ryan Kent found Aaron Ramsey to fire home.

Celtic responded through Tom Rogic and would win the game in the second half with an effort from Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic are now six points clear of Ranger's and have to play their Glasgow rivals once more in the league.

Celtic players celebrate with their fans at the final whistle (Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

See More: Celtic, Football, Old Firm, Rangers

Related

Celtic six points clear after coming from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox
Sport 18 hours ago

Celtic six points clear after coming from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox

By: Gerard Donaghy

Alfredo Morelos will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic
Sport 1 day ago

Alfredo Morelos will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic and Rangers landmark friendly won't go ahead in Australia, as Ibrox club pull out of event
Sport 3 days ago

Celtic and Rangers landmark friendly won't go ahead in Australia, as Ibrox club pull out of event

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Woman dies during charity Climb with Charlie event in Tipperary
News 12 minutes ago

Woman dies during charity Climb with Charlie event in Tipperary

By: Irish Post

Man arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in Milton Keynes
News 21 hours ago

Man arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in Milton Keynes

By: Gerard Donaghy

One dead and three injured in single-vehicle collision in Tipperary
News 1 day ago

One dead and three injured in single-vehicle collision in Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

England's Charlie Ewels has revealed how ended up giving Ireland's James Ryan a head injury
Sport 1 day ago

England's Charlie Ewels has revealed how ended up giving Ireland's James Ryan a head injury

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Former RTE journalist Charlie Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick
News 1 day ago

Former RTE journalist Charlie Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick

By: Conor O'Donoghue