A member of Celtic's staff was struck with a glass bottle yesterday, Police Scotland are looking into it

A MEMBER of Celtic's staff was hit by a glass bottle yesterday after Ange Posrecoglou's side won 2-1 to go six points clear of Rangers.

The Celtic manager labeled the fans responsible as "a couple of idiots"

According to reports by the BBC the staff member needed stitches in his head at the end of the first half.

Celtic back room staff attack!! But this won’t make news 😡 pic.twitter.com/zocSWZ1eju — ManBehindTheWire (@HoopsMerch1888) April 3, 2022

It is said that Police Scotland are also looking into an issue that delayed the start of the second half

Joe Hart's penalty area also had shards of glass removed by ground staff.

Celtic confirmed that the staff member struck with the bottle "needed urgent medical treatment"

A Celtic spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a member of our backroom staff was struck by a glass bottle.

"He required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound. The matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland."

Postecoglou has slammed the fans for it.

"I think he is okay, He had a couple of stitches", he said

“It is disappointing because this is a game that gets beamed around the world and it stands on its own."

"You had two teams going at it in first and second spot and you don’t need a couple of idiots spoiling it.”

Celtic went 1-0 down within seven minutes, when good work from Ryan Kent found Aaron Ramsey to fire home.

Celtic responded through Tom Rogic and would win the game in the second half with an effort from Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic are now six points clear of Ranger's and have to play their Glasgow rivals once more in the league.