A minute’s applause will take place across various Irish football competitons this week for former FAI President Des Casey

This weekend The Football Association of Ireland will ask fans to remember former President and Honorary Secretary Des Casey with a minute’s applause before each game in the EXTRA.ie FAI Men’s Cup and SSE Airtricity Women’s National League this weekend.



Des and the Casey family have long been synonymous with his hometown club Dundalk FC and he was Honorary President at the Club at the time of his passing. Elected to the Board of Dundalk FC in 1962, Des served as secretary at Oriel Park before he was appointed as Honorary Treasurer of the League of Ireland. An honorary UEFA member and Ireland’s first-ever elected member of the UEFA Executive, Des also served as Vice-President of UEFA.



Referees and match officials have been notified of the tribute to be observed before each game this weekend.

The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former President, Honorary Secretary and UEFA Vice-President Des Casey. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Casey family and all Des's many friends at Dundalk FC and across Ireland. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sHImEaJFOR — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) August 23, 2022

FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Des Casey, a football legislator whose impact and legacy is not only felt at Dundalk FC but throughout the entire League of Ireland as well as at the FAI and UEFA. All supporters this weekend will remember a great visionary of football in Ireland while we send our deepest condolences to all at Dundalk FC as well as to the Casey family and friends and his former colleagues.”



League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon added: “Des was a proud League of Ireland man throughout his life and is fully deserving of this tribute at all our games this weekend when we can honour his commitment to domestic football, not just in his hometown of Dundalk but all across Ireland.”



