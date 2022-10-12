A Sky Sports presenter has been slammed online for suggesting Ireland's players 'need educating' after the viral IRA chant fiasco

A REPORTER ON SKY SPORTS news has come under intense criticism online for asking one of Ireland's players "if they needed educating" after a video surfaced of the women's team chanting a pro IRA song after qualifying for their first World cup.

Ireland beat Scotland in 1-0 in Glasgow last night to seal their place in next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Irish team in jubilant mood were filmed and photographed after the final whistle. One clip that went viral was the team's chants to the famous pro IRA chant 'oh ah up the ra', which is popular nod to the old Wolfe Tones classic.

The FAI (Football Association of Ireland), Vera Pauw and the members of the team apologised for the offensive chanting via a statement shortly after the clip went viral

"The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night," said an FAI Statement

Ireland player Chloe Mustaki who was a vital member of the Ireland squad appeared on Sky Sports news with presenter Rob Wotton.

Wotton first asked the Ireland player if she would like to say sorry for her actions. Mustaki obliged and said 'sorry'

"Yeah, absolutely, look, we're all really sorry here in Dublin," said Mustaki.

"It was obviously a massive lapse in judgement on our end, you know, lots going on when the final whistle went and we absolutely didn't mean to cause any hurt on our end, so we do really apologise for that, absolutely."

The next question by Wotton angered a number of people online. He said: "Does it highlight the need for education on issues like this? Is that something you'd be for?"

Mustaki replied: "I don't really think so. I think we need to learn in these moments to be better and to do better.

"You know, we've all been brought up knowing a lot about Irish history.

"So, we just need to be better in moments like this, and we recognise that absolutely on our end.

A number of people took issue with the anchor's comments around his line of questioning.

One Twitter user said: "An English journalist asks an Irish woman whether the national side needs to be educated on the history of Ireland. The island of Ireland has a smaller population TODAY than it did 180 years ago. Yes, really. How many English journalists are 'educated' as to why that is?

While another said:" ‘Does this highlight the need for education on these matters?’ asks the presenter from the country which doesn’t teach children in school about their centuries of evil colonial history. The irony is hilarious"

And another said: "An English man asking an Irish woman if she needs to be educated on Irish history has to be one of the most ironic things of all time."

Ireland manager Vera Pauw in the same FAI statement issued to the press said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup."

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”