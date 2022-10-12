Ireland's current and former players have jumped to Ireland's WNT defence after the viral rebel chanting video

FORMER IRISH FOOTBALLERS KEVIN KILBANE and James McClean have jumped to the defence of Ireland's Chloe Mustaki and the Irish players after a video went viral of the team chanting a pro rebel song

Ireland beat Scotland 1-0 in Scotland in Hampden Park last night thanks to Amber Barrett's late winner

After Ireland's historic qualification last night in reaching their first World Cup, a viral video surfaced online of the elated players singing a viral IRA chant with the words 'Oh, ah, up, the RA'

The players FAI (Football Association of Ireland), and Vera Pauw apologised via a statement for the offensive chanting

Mustaki who was a vital member of the Ireland squad appeared on Sky Sports news with presenter Rob Wotton.

Wotton first asked the Ireland player if she would like to say sorry for her actions. Mustaki obliged and said 'sorry'

Very poor last question to ask re education. #knowyourhistory https://t.co/iVUNPYWCLL — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) October 12, 2022

"Yeah, absolutely, look, we're all really sorry here in Dublin," said Mustaki.

"It was obviously a massive lapse in judgement on our end, you know, lots going on when the final whistle went and we absolutely didn't mean to cause any hurt on our end, so we do really apologise for that, absolutely."

The next question by Wotton angered a number of people online. He said: "Does it highlight the need for education on issues like this? Is that something you'd be for?"

Mustaki replied: "I don't really think so. I think we need to learn in these moments to be better and to do better.

"You know, we've all been brought up knowing a lot about Irish history.

"So, we just need to be better in moments like this, and we recognise that absolutely on our end.

Kilbane a former Ireland player, like many others took issue with the presenter's line of questioning.

Tweeting via his account, he said: "Very poor last question to ask re-education. #knowyourhistory"

James McClean, who is well known for his stance on Irish history also backed the players to sing the song also.

Speaking via an Instagram story alongside famous rebel group the Wolfe Tones, He said "Let the people sing their stories, and their songs, and the music of their native land."

The debate of whether songs like this will rumble on for many months and years.