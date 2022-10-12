Ireland's current and former players have jumped to Ireland's WNT defence after the viral rebel chanting video
Sport

Ireland's current and former players have jumped to Ireland's WNT defence after the viral rebel chanting video

Scotland , United Kingdom - 11 October 2022; Republic of Ireland players and staff celebrate after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

FORMER IRISH FOOTBALLERS KEVIN KILBANE and James McClean have jumped to the defence of Ireland's Chloe Mustaki and the Irish players after a video went viral of the team chanting a pro rebel song 

Ireland beat Scotland 1-0 in Scotland in Hampden Park last night thanks to Amber Barrett's late winner 

After Ireland's historic qualification last night in reaching their first World Cup, a viral video surfaced online of the elated players singing a viral IRA chant with the words 'Oh, ah, up, the RA' 

The players FAI (Football Association of Ireland), and Vera Pauw apologised via a statement for the offensive chanting  

Mustaki who was a vital member of the Ireland squad appeared on Sky Sports news with presenter Rob Wotton.  

Wotton first asked the Ireland player if she would like to say sorry for her actions. Mustaki obliged and said 'sorry'  

"Yeah, absolutely, look, we're all really sorry here in Dublin," said Mustaki.  

"It was obviously a massive lapse in judgement on our end, you know, lots going on when the final whistle went and we absolutely didn't mean to cause any hurt on our end, so we do really apologise for that, absolutely."  

The next question by Wotton angered a number of people online. He said: "Does it highlight the need for education on issues like this? Is that something you'd be for?"  

Mustaki replied: "I don't really think so. I think we need to learn in these moments to be better and to do better.  

"You know, we've all been brought up knowing a lot about Irish history.  

"So, we just need to be better in moments like this, and we recognise that absolutely on our end.  

Kilbane a former Ireland player, like many others took issue with the presenter's line of questioning. 

Tweeting via his account, he said: "Very poor last question to ask re-education. #knowyourhistory" 

James McClean, who is well known for his stance on Irish history also backed the players to sing the song also.  

Speaking via an Instagram story alongside famous rebel group the Wolfe Tones, He said "Let the people sing their stories, and their songs, and the music of their native land." 

The debate of whether songs like this will rumble on for many months and years.  

James McClean Instagram

See More: Chloe Mustaki, Football, Ireland WNT, Kevin Kilbane

Related

A Sky Sports presenter has been slammed online for suggesting Ireland's players 'need educating' after the viral IRA chant fiasco
Sport 1 hour ago

A Sky Sports presenter has been slammed online for suggesting Ireland's players 'need educating' after the viral IRA chant fiasco

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Chloe Mustaki on winning her first Ireland cap, overcoming an ACL and Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Sport 7 months ago

Chloe Mustaki on winning her first Ireland cap, overcoming an ACL and Hodgkin's lymphoma.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A Sky Sports presenter has been slammed online for suggesting Ireland's players 'need educating' after the viral IRA chant fiasco
Sport 1 hour ago

A Sky Sports presenter has been slammed online for suggesting Ireland's players 'need educating' after the viral IRA chant fiasco

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

I﻿rish postal service launches digital stamp
News 2 hours ago

I﻿rish postal service launches digital stamp

By: Connell McHugh

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe is scarily good whatever the time of year
News 2 hours ago

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe is scarily good whatever the time of year

By: Irish Post

Vera Pauw has dedicated Ireland's historic qualification to their first World Cup to the 'women of Ireland'
Sport 5 hours ago

Vera Pauw has dedicated Ireland's historic qualification to their first World Cup to the 'women of Ireland'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Niall Horan announced as judge for new season of The Voice USA
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Niall Horan announced as judge for new season of The Voice USA

By: Connell McHugh

Watch: Ireland's Amber Barrett's historic World Cup qualifying goal against Scotland in all its glory again, again, and again
Sport 8 hours ago

Watch: Ireland's Amber Barrett's historic World Cup qualifying goal against Scotland in all its glory again, again, and again

By: Conor O'Donoghue