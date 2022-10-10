A teenager from Offaly has won the F4 British Championship, Alex Dunne 16 is primed for big things in the racing world

THE F4 British Championship has won by an Irish teenager.

Offaly teen Alex Dunne (16) won the title at the final race day at Brands Hatch this weekend

Dunne's winning campaign resulted in an unpassable 102 point lead. His nearest challenger Ollie Gray can only reach a maximum of 76 points with three races left, meaning that the title is essentially Dunne's.

The Clonbullogue native won the title after eleven wins and six further podium finishes, and five pole positions.

The new provisional 2022 ROKiT British F4 Champion said: "What an honour it is to be announced as the 2022 ROKiT British F4 Champion,”

“It’s been a really incredible year this year with Hitech GP, breaking the record for most wins in a single season. We got some really good results across the board as a team as well.

“Coming into this year, we definitely knew it was going to be possible, but I’m really happy with what we’ve achieved.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to this point, so I’d like to say a huge thank you to everybody at Hitech, and to British F4 and Motorsport UK as well, they’ve been really accommodating to me, and I’ve really enjoyed the championship

You may hear the name Alex Dunne in years to come. Let's hope he can win a F1 championship for Ireland.