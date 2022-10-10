A teenager from Offaly has won the F4 British Championship, Alex Dunne 16 is primed for big things in the racing world
Sport

A teenager from Offaly has won the F4 British Championship, Alex Dunne 16 is primed for big things in the racing world

. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

THE F4 British Championship has won by an Irish teenager.

Offaly teen Alex Dunne (16) won the title at the final race day at Brands Hatch this weekend

Dunne's winning campaign resulted in an unpassable 102 point lead. His nearest challenger Ollie Gray can only reach a maximum of 76 points with three races left, meaning that the title is essentially Dunne's. 

The  Clonbullogue native won the title after eleven wins and six further podium finishes, and five pole positions. 

The new provisional 2022 ROKiT British F4 Champion said: "What an honour it is to be announced as the 2022 ROKiT British F4 Champion,” 

“It’s been a really incredible year this year with Hitech GP, breaking the record for most wins in a single season. We got some really good results across the board as a team as well. 

“Coming into this year, we definitely knew it was going to be possible, but I’m really happy with what we’ve achieved. 

“We’ve worked so hard to get to this point, so I’d like to say a huge thank you to everybody at Hitech, and to British F4 and Motorsport UK as well, they’ve been really accommodating to me, and I’ve really enjoyed the championship 

You may hear the name Alex Dunne in years to come. Let's hope he can win a F1 championship for Ireland. 

See More: Alex Dunne, F4

Related

The IRFU have offered their condolences to the families affected by the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal
Sport 3 minutes ago

The IRFU have offered their condolences to the families affected by the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview| Ireland vs Scotland World Cup play-off game details for tomorrow
Sport 2 hours ago

Preview| Ireland vs Scotland World Cup play-off game details for tomorrow

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Watch: Roy Keane bat away a fan's request for selfie at the NFL game in London
Sport 3 hours ago

Watch: Roy Keane bat away a fan's request for selfie at the NFL game in London

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Recently repaired playground destroyed by second fire in Dublin
News 3 hours ago

Recently repaired playground destroyed by second fire in Dublin

By: Connell McHugh

ICYMI: lreland were drawn in a tough EURO 2024 qualifying group with France and Holland last weekend
Sport 4 hours ago

ICYMI: lreland were drawn in a tough EURO 2024 qualifying group with France and Holland last weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Police in Belfast renew appeal for information one week on from 'ruthless execution'
News 18 hours ago

Police in Belfast renew appeal for information one week on from 'ruthless execution'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin welcomes High Court ruling that police breached legal duty to properly investigate fatal loyalist shooting
News 21 hours ago

Sinn Féin welcomes High Court ruling that police breached legal duty to properly investigate fatal loyalist shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland handed tough qualifying group for Euro 2024
Sport 23 hours ago

Ireland handed tough qualifying group for Euro 2024

By: Gerard Donaghy