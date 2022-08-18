Aidan Keena and Emma Doherty have both won Player of the Month awards for Sligo Rovers

AIDAN Keena and Emma Doherty have both won Player of the Month awards for their Sligo Rovers men and women's teams respectively.

Keena was named as the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Ireland Player of the Month for July while Doherty won the SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Month for June/July 2022.

SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager Leanne Sheill, said: “Congratulations to Emma Doherty on being named the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for June/July. She has been central to Sligo Rovers’ success so far this year and has a bright future ahead.

"We would also like to congratulate Sligo Rovers on being the first club to win the Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards in the same month with Aidan Keena picking up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland Player of the Month for July. What an incredible achievement and it’s a testament to all the hard work that happens both on and off the pitch at Sligo Rovers.



⚽ Congratulations to Emma Doherty and Aidan Keena from Sligo Rovers as they pick up Player of The Month Awards for June/July 🏆

Listen to what they had to say here https://t.co/GWN3Eh4vnm #DifferentLeague #WNL #LOI pic.twitter.com/x27dzojLBF — SSE Airtricity (@sseairtricity) August 18, 2022



Doherty (18) has nine League goals in the WNL this year, and also helped Sligo reach the quarter-final of the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup.

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 international recently received a first call-up to the Home-Based Training Sessions, run by WNT Manager Vera Pauw and her staff, at the FAI National Training Centre.

Bohemians progressed to the last-four after a 3-1 win over Sligo Rovers.

Doherty wins the WNL Award at the same time that Sligo Rovers frontman Aidan Keena collects the SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers' Ireland Award for July. This is a first for the one club to win both the women's and men's prizes.