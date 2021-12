All the sport on tv for Christmas and where to watch it

LET'S BE honest, Christmas is time for food, loved ones, more food, and endless amount of sports.

Football will be non stop, aswell as darts at the Ally Pally, rugby, NFL, NBA and horse racing, get the feet up we have got you covered.

Here is a list of sporting events by day, and where to watch it on. This may change due to Covid and other events.

Sport on TV this Christmas.

Friday, December 24.

NFL: Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers, 1:20 am, Sky Sports NFL.

Saturday, December 25.

Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns, 9:30 pm, Sky Sports NFL.

Sunday, December 26.

NBA: LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets, 1 am, Sky Sports Mix.

Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts, 1:15 am, Sky Sports NFL.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 am, Sky Sports Mix.

Liverpool vs Leeds United. 12:30 pm, BT Sport 1.

St Johnstone vs Celtic, 12:30 pm, Sky Sports Football.

Horse Racing from Leopardstown, 1 pm, RTÉ 2.

Bristol Bears vs Leicester Tigers, 2 pm. BT Sport 2.

Manchester City vs Leicester City, 3 pm, Premier Sports 1.

Ulster vs Connacht, 5:15 pm, Premier Sports & BBC 2.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, 5:30 pm,

Munster vs Leinster, 7:35 pm, Premier Sports & RTÉ 2.

Brighton vs Brentford, 8 pm, Sky Sports Premier League.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic, 8:30 pm, Sky Sports Mix.

Monday, December 27.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team, 1:15 am, Sky Sports NFL.

Horse Racing from Leopardstown, 1 pm, RTÉ 2.

Derby vs West Brom, 3 pm, Sky Sports Football.

QPR vs Bournemouth, 5:30 pm, Sky Sports Football.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United, 8 pm, Sky Sports Premier League.

World Darts Championship, 12:30 pm & 7 pm, Sky Sports Arena.

Tuesday, December 28.

New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins, 1:15 am, Sky Sports NFL.

Arsenal vs Wolves, 12:30 pm, Premier Sports 1.

Horse Racing from Leopardstown, 1 pm, RTÉ 2.

Crystal Palace vs Norwich, 3 pm, Premier Sports.

Southampton vs Spurs, 3 pm, Premier Sports.

Watford vs West Ham, 3 pm, Premier Sports.

Leeds vs Aston Villa, 5:30 pm, Premier Sports.

Leicester vs Liverpool, 8 pm, Premier Sports.

World Darts Championship, 12:30 pm & 7 pm, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Arena.

𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗬!



A 122 checkout from Keane Barry and he now leads 2-1 in sets.



His FIFTH ton-plus finish of the match.



Jonny Clayton in real trouble here! pic.twitter.com/ruLSUmax65 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 19, 2021

Wednesday, December 29.

Horse Racing from Leopardstown, 1 pm, RTÉ 2.

Chelsea vs Brighton, 7:30 pm, Premier Sports.

Brentford vs Manchester City, 8:15 pm, Premier Sports.

World Darts Championship, 12:30 pm & 7 pm, Sky Sports Arena.

Thursday, December 30.

Everton vs Newcastle United, 7:30 pm, Premier Sports.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield, 7:45 pm, Sky Sports Football.

Manchester United vs Burnley, 8:15 pm, Premier Sports.

World Darts Championship, 12:30 pm & 7 pm, Sky Sports Arena.

Friday, December 31.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76rs, Midnight, Sky Sports Mix.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors, 2:30 am, Sky Sports Mix.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns, 6 pm, Sky Sports Mix.

Saturday, January 1.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, 12:30 pm, BT Sports 1.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football,

Watford vs Spurs, 3 pm, Premier Sports.

Connacht vs Munster, 5:15 pm, Premier Sports, RTÉ 2.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham. 5:30, Sky Sports Premier League.

World Darts Championship, 7 pm, Sky Sports Arena.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans, 11 pm, Sky Sports Mix.

Sunday, January 2.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors, 2 am, Sky Sports Mix.

Celtic vs Rangers, 12 pm, Sky Sports Football.

Brentford vs Aston Villa, 2 pm, Sky Sports Premier League.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, 4:30 pm, Sky Sports Premier League.

World Darts Championship, 7 pm, Sky Sports Arena.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks, 8:30 pm, Sky Sports Football.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat, 11 pm, Sky Sports Mix.

Monday, January 3.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, 1:20 am, Sky Sports NFL.

Hibernian vs Hearts, 12:30 pm, Sky Sports Football.

Manchester United vs Wolves, 5:30 pm, Sky Sports.

World Darts Championship, 8 pm, Sky Sports Arena.