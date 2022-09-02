All this weekend’s GAA matches in Roscommon have been postponed after the referee strike following assault this week
THERE WILL BE NO GAA GAMES in Roscommon this weekend after referees decided to 'withdraw their services for all matches scheduled in the county'  

The news broke this morning that a strike could go ahead. Nothing had been decided, but now after a meeting between referees and county board officials the strike will go ahead.  

This means that the final round of games in the senior, intermediate and Junior A football championship won't take place  

Instead, they will be played on weekend of 16-18 September.  

This strike comes after the assault of a referee during a minor championship match in the county this week.  

The incident happened in the second half of the underage game in Ballyforan.  

According to RTE, the referee received medical attention at the time after the assault  

A statement was released by Roscommon GAA to confirm the news. 



 

"Roscommon GAA have been informed by the Roscommon Referee’s Committee that they are withdrawing their services for all matches scheduled in the county for today, tomorrow and Sunday," said the statement  

"The Referee’s Committee feel that this action is necessary to strongly condemn any form of violence, aggression or abuse towards match officials in the GAA. "  

"Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk."  

"All matches that were due to be played this weekend will be rescheduled to the 16th, 17th and 18th September 2022."   

"All tickets that have been purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture."  

"Anyone requesting a refund please email – [email protected]  

