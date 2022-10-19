Andy Farrell has selected his Ireland squad for the upcoming Autum Nations Series games against Australia, South Africa, and Fiji
IRELAND'S SQUAD FOR the Autum Nations Series was released today.  

Andy Farrell's side have had a brilliant year. A win over New Zealand in last year's Autumn Nations Series, was followed up with a very strong display in the 2022 Six Nations. Ireland would continue that momentum into the summer, where they recorded a first series win over the All-Blacks in New Zealand. 

Ireland will be in a confident mood ahead of the likes of world champions South Africa, Fiji, and Australia. 

Ireland haven't played South Africa in six years.  

There are a number of injuries for Ireland, so the final squad selection is interesting. 

Farrell named the squad today. 

Johnny Sexton scored two conversions and three penalties as Ireland beat the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time (Image: Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Six uncapped players make the squad. They are Munster's Calvin Nash, Jeremy Loughman, Connacht's Cian Prendergast, Leinster's Ciaran Frawley Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien 

Ireland duo James Lowe and Iain Henderson will miss out as they recover from respective injuries.  

Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, and Jamison Gibson-Park were doubts for squad selection, but have all been included by Farrell 

The Ireland squad will be captained by Johnny Sexton.

The team will head their Carton House base next week. 

Tickets for the three games can be bought here. 

The full selection from Farrell looks like this.

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps, Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps, Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps, Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped, Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps, Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps, Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps, Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap, Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps, Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps, Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped, Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped, Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps, Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps CAPTAIN, Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (21)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps, Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps, Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps, Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps, Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps, Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps, Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps, Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps, Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps, Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps, Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped, Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped, Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps, Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps, Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps, Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped, James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps, Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps, Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps, Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps, Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

Autumn Nations fixtures

November 5 - Ireland v South Africa - 5.30pm- Aviva Stadium

November 12 - Ireland v Fiji - 1pm - Aviva Stadium

November 19 - Ireland v Australia - 8pm - Aviva Stadium

The Ireland ‘A’ panel includes Tom Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, Jamie Osborne, Scott Penny and Roman Salanoa from the Emerging Ireland squad as well as experienced front-row forwards Dave Kilcoyne and Marty Moore.  Players in the A Panel will join the squad following Round 7 of the URC.

Ireland ‘A’ Panel

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon), Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap, Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps, Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap, James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps, Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps, Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD), Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

IRELAND ‘A fixtures

IRELAND ‘A’ v All Blacks XV
Friday 4th November, 2022, RDS, KO 19:45

IRELAND v South Africa
Saturday 5th November, 2022, Aviva Stadium, KO 17:30

IRELAND v Fiji
Saturday 12th November, 2022, Aviva Stadium, KO 13:00

IRELAND v Australia
Saturday 19th November, 2022, Aviva Stadium, KO 20:00

