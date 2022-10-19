Andy Farrell has selected his Ireland squad for the upcoming Autum Nations Series games against Australia, South Africa, and Fiji

IRELAND'S SQUAD FOR the Autum Nations Series was released today.

Andy Farrell's side have had a brilliant year. A win over New Zealand in last year's Autumn Nations Series, was followed up with a very strong display in the 2022 Six Nations. Ireland would continue that momentum into the summer, where they recorded a first series win over the All-Blacks in New Zealand.

Ireland will be in a confident mood ahead of the likes of world champions South Africa, Fiji, and Australia.

Ireland haven't played South Africa in six years.

There are a number of injuries for Ireland, so the final squad selection is interesting.

Farrell named the squad today.

Six uncapped players make the squad. They are Munster's Calvin Nash, Jeremy Loughman, Connacht's Cian Prendergast, Leinster's Ciaran Frawley Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien

Ireland duo James Lowe and Iain Henderson will miss out as they recover from respective injuries.

Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, and Jamison Gibson-Park were doubts for squad selection, but have all been included by Farrell

The Ireland squad will be captained by Johnny Sexton.

The team will head their Carton House base next week.

Tickets for the three games can be bought here.

The full selection from Farrell looks like this.