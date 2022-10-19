Andy Farrell has selected his Ireland squad for the upcoming Autum Nations Series games against Australia, South Africa, and Fiji

IRELAND'S SQUAD FOR the Autum Nations Series was released today.
Andy Farrell's side have had a brilliant year. A win over New Zealand in last year's Autumn Nations Series, was followed up with a very strong display in the 2022 Six Nations. Ireland would continue that momentum into the summer, where they recorded a first series win over the All-Blacks in New Zealand.
Ireland will be in a confident mood ahead of the likes of world champions South Africa, Fiji, and Australia.
Ireland haven't played South Africa in six years.
There are a number of injuries for Ireland, so the final squad selection is interesting.
Farrell named the squad today.
Six uncapped players make the squad. They are Munster's Calvin Nash, Jeremy Loughman, Connacht's Cian Prendergast, Leinster's Ciaran Frawley Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien
Ireland duo James Lowe and Iain Henderson will miss out as they recover from respective injuries.
Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, and Jamison Gibson-Park were doubts for squad selection, but have all been included by Farrell
The Ireland squad will be captained by Johnny Sexton.
The team will head their Carton House base next week.
The full selection from Farrell looks like this.
Backs (16)
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps, Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps, Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps, Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped, Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps, Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps, Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps, Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap, Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps, Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps, Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped, Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped, Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps, Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps CAPTAIN, Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Forwards (21)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps, Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps, Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps, Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps, Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps, Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps, Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps, Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps, Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps, Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps, Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped, Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped, Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps, Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps, Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps, Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped, James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps, Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps, Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps, Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps, Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps
Autumn Nations fixtures
November 5 - Ireland v South Africa - 5.30pm- Aviva Stadium
November 12 - Ireland v Fiji - 1pm - Aviva Stadium
November 19 - Ireland v Australia - 8pm - Aviva Stadium
The Ireland ‘A’ panel includes Tom Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, Jamie Osborne, Scott Penny and Roman Salanoa from the Emerging Ireland squad as well as experienced front-row forwards Dave Kilcoyne and Marty Moore. Players in the A Panel will join the squad following Round 7 of the URC.
Ireland ‘A’ Panel
Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon), Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap, Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps, Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap, James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps, Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps, Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD), Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)
