Andy Reid has said that not getting to play in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest is his biggest regret
Sport

Andy Reid has said that not getting to play in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest is his biggest regret

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 4: Andy Reid (R) of Nottingham Forest in action with Karim El Ahmadi of Aston Villa during the pre-season friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at the City Ground on August 4, 2012 in Nottingham, England (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

FORMER IRELAND FOOTBALLER Andy Reid has claimed that the biggest regret in his career was not playing in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

The 40-year-old played for 144 times for Forest between 2000-2005, and 119 more times from 2011-2016. Both spells were below England's top tier

Forest have not been in the Premier League since 1999, but thanks to Steve Cooper's handywork they now are

Reid now working as a head coach of Forest's Under 23s side has admitted his biggest regret was not getting to the promised land with Forest when he was a player

"Probably the biggest regret of my playing career was the fact that I never got to play in the Premier League with Forest. It was always a massive ambition."

“I came close a couple of times, but probably the teams I played in were just a little bit short of making that step.”

Reid made the play-offs in 2002/03 and scored in a 5-4 aggregate defeat to Sheffield United.

“I think getting to the play-offs on my first time around, it was disappointing that Sheffield United beat us, but getting to the play-offs was an achievement in itself,” he said.

“When I came back, the team we played in under Billy Davies was a really enjoyable team to play in, lots of really good players.

“Maybe if we held it together a bit more - players and probably staff as well - we could have kicked on and done something bigger."

Forest play Fulham tonight at 20.00

See More: Andy Reid

Related

Stephen Kenny has claimed 'he wasn't aware of Caoimhin Kelleher's injury' as tussle with Jurgen Klopp continues
Sport 2 hours ago

Stephen Kenny has claimed 'he wasn't aware of Caoimhin Kelleher's injury' as tussle with Jurgen Klopp continues

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The person who assaulted a referee in Roscommon last month could receive a 96-week suspension
Sport 18 hours ago

The person who assaulted a referee in Roscommon last month could receive a 96-week suspension

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Aaron Connolly has been recalled to the Ireland U21 side for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs against Israel
Sport 20 hours ago

Aaron Connolly has been recalled to the Ireland U21 side for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs against Israel

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Kilkenny Animated festival returning to showcase best of Irish talent
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Kilkenny Animated festival returning to showcase best of Irish talent

By: Connell McHugh

New work by Irish designer-maker Joseph Walsh up for sale in Sothebys
Life & Style 19 hours ago

New work by Irish designer-maker Joseph Walsh up for sale in Sothebys

By: Fiona Audley

Birmingham Páirc Festival honours local stalwarts
News 20 hours ago

Birmingham Páirc Festival honours local stalwarts

By: Chris Egan

Ulster will rename on of their stands after the late Nevin Spence to mark the 10-year anniversary of his tragic passing
Sport 21 hours ago

Ulster will rename on of their stands after the late Nevin Spence to mark the 10-year anniversary of his tragic passing

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League matches, Robbie Brady returns
Sport 22 hours ago

Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League matches, Robbie Brady returns

By: Conor O'Donoghue