Andy Reid has said that not getting to play in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest is his biggest regret

FORMER IRELAND FOOTBALLER Andy Reid has claimed that the biggest regret in his career was not playing in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

The 40-year-old played for 144 times for Forest between 2000-2005, and 119 more times from 2011-2016. Both spells were below England's top tier

Forest have not been in the Premier League since 1999, but thanks to Steve Cooper's handywork they now are

Reid now working as a head coach of Forest's Under 23s side has admitted his biggest regret was not getting to the promised land with Forest when he was a player

"Probably the biggest regret of my playing career was the fact that I never got to play in the Premier League with Forest. It was always a massive ambition."

“I came close a couple of times, but probably the teams I played in were just a little bit short of making that step.”

Recent but brilliant. Andy Reid scores a solo goal for Forest at West Ham in 2003 #nffc pic.twitter.com/8EYUDS7D8k — @forgottengoals (@forgottengoals) September 6, 2019

Reid made the play-offs in 2002/03 and scored in a 5-4 aggregate defeat to Sheffield United.

“I think getting to the play-offs on my first time around, it was disappointing that Sheffield United beat us, but getting to the play-offs was an achievement in itself,” he said.

“When I came back, the team we played in under Billy Davies was a really enjoyable team to play in, lots of really good players.

“Maybe if we held it together a bit more - players and probably staff as well - we could have kicked on and done something bigger."

Forest play Fulham tonight at 20.00