Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas has sent a get well soon message to Ireland's U21 star Liam Kerrigan after his ACL injury

FORMER ARSENAL player Cesc Fabregas has sent a get well soon message to Ireland's Liam Kerrigan after he did his ACL.

Fabregas and Kerrigan both play for Como in Serie B and seem to have built up a friendship already.

Kerrigan was meant to link up with the Ireland U21 squad for the European Championships crucial play-offs against Israel this week and next.

However, the Sligo native tore his ACL in training last week, which means he won't be available for selection.

The Tubbercurry native netted on his league debut for Como and started back-to-back league games before suffering the knee injury.

Posting on Instagram, Kerrigan said: “This is so tough. But, during training last week I got injured. My ACL is torn."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by ComoFootball (@comofootball)

“The pain was so intense but faded quickly - so much so I thought I was ok, but the coaching staff knew straight away something was not right.

“Although this is a massive blow for me, I am so grateful that I have a club like this behind me. I know they will do everything they can to get me back playing again and are already doing so.

“As much as I would love that to be in a few weeks I know I have to be patient and recover, get strong again.”

Fabregas, who football fans will know from his time with Arsenal, Barcelona, Spain, and Chelsea replied to the former UCD's man post saying: “We are all waiting for you to come back soon a healthy man. Keep strong.”

Ireland Under-21 manager Jim Crawford has called-up St. Patrick’s Athletic pair Adam O’Reilly and David Odumosu, Burnley's Dara Costelloe, NAC Breda’s, and Anselmo Garcia MacNulty

They replace the injured Kerrigan, Barnsley’s Luca Connell, Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness and Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad



Goalkeepers:, Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers) David Odumosu,(St. Patrick’s Athletic)



Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City) Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (NAC Breda)



Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa),, Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell) Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic)