Boxing legends the Klitschkos say they are "prepared to take weapons in our hands, and defend the country"against Russia

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Wladimir Klitschko (L) and his brother Vitali Klitschko speak after defeat to Anthony Joshua in the IBF, WBA and IBO Heavyweight World Title bout at Wembley Stadium on April 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

FORMER BOXING champion's brothers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have today confirmed they will take up arms to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion. 

The brothers are well known for their famed boxing career and took to social media to say they will fight for Ukraine and its people. 

The brothers took to social media to issue a plea to end the war.

"I'm calling to all international partners to observe this tragedy that is happening in ukraine and this senseless war that's not going to have any winners, but losers"

“We must stay united, against this aggression, this Russian aggression, don't let it happen in Ukraine, don't let it happen in Europe and eventually in the world. United we are strong, support Ukraine.”

Vitali, the older brother is the current Mayor of Ukrainian's captial city Kyiv also spoke to ITV's Good Morning Britain and said;

"I don't have another choice, I have to do that. I'll be fighting, I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people."

The younger brother Wladimir, who fought Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua issued a statement on his Linkedin saying

"The Ukrainian people are strong," he said.

"It will remain true to itself in this terrible ordeal. A people longing for sovereignty and peace. People who consider the Russian people their brothers."

"The Ukrainian people have chosen democracy. But democracy is a fragile regime. Democracy cannot defend itself; it needs the will of the citizens, the commitment of everyone."

"We have to prepare to take weapons in our hands, and defend the country,"

Last month, Wladimir Klitschko joined a military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces known as the Kyiv Territorial Defence Brigade.

He gave his reasoning:

One district from here, my little girl is going to school. The school is currently closed because the ambassadors have sent the families home. It is the love, the love for my city, my home, my family, my neighbours, my daughter that has brought me here today, that I took this initiative and am now taking part in this territorial defence.

Oleksandr Usyk has also spoken out against the invasion on instagram

"Friends, we have to unite because it’s a hard time right now and I’m really emotional and worried about my country, and our people. Friends, we have to stop this war; all of us together," 

