Brendan Rodgers sacked by struggling Leicester City

STRUGGLING Premier League side Leicester City have sacked manager Brendan Rodgers after four years in charge.

Northern Irishman Rodgers, 50, led the club to their first FA Cup success in the 2020/21 season and achieved two consecutive fifth-place finishes.

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager also guided the Foxes to a Europa Conference League semi-final last season.

However, the Co. Antrim man departs the King Power Stadium with Leicester in the relegation zone after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

'Regret'

In a club statement, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said Rodgers had secured his place in Leicester City history but added that he had failed to build upon his previous success.

"His place in Leicester City history is assured," said Srivaddhanaprabha.

"However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.

"It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan's management.

"Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status."

Rodgers, who also managed Watford, Reading and Swansea, took charge of Leicester in March 2019 following Claude Puel's sacking with the club 12th in the table.

After leading the Foxes to five wins in their remaining 10 games, the Carnlough native helped them to a ninth-place finish.

He led Leicester to consecutive fifth-place finishes in the following two campaigns, the highest they have finished since their unlikely Premier League success in 2015/16.

After guiding the Foxes to FA Cup glory with a 1-0 win over Chelsea in 2020/21, Rodgers added the Community Shield at the start of the following season.

They also reached the last four of that season's Europa Conference League, going out 2-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Roma.

However, an eighth-place finish in the league meant the Foxes missed out on securing a third consecutive season of European football.

Change in fortunes

Rodgers' cause this season was not helped by the sale of defender Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for a reported £70m late in the summer transfer window.

It allowed him little time to replace the key player, with the arrival of Wout Faes on transfer deadline day 24 hours later being the Foxes' only significant signing of the window.

Leicester failed to win any of their opening seven league games, entering September's international break rooted to the bottom of the table on one point.

The resumption of domestic football appeared to spark a change in their fortunes as Leicester won their first game after the break, while a run of four wins in five lifted the Foxes to 13th.

However, their momentum was halted by the World Cup break, with Leicester winning just two of their 13 league games since the Premier League returned at Christmas, exiting both domestic cups in that time.

Paddy Power have another former Liverpool boss, Rafael Benitez, as the 10/3 favourite to replace Rodgers.

Ange Postecoglou, manager of Rodgers' previous employers Celtic, is priced at 10/1 to take over at the King Power, while Brentford boss Thomas Frank is 11/2 and Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is 15/2.