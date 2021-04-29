Brian Kerr completely stole the show on Wednesday's Champions League coverage

NOW THAT is a proper Dublin man talking football.

Wednesday night saw arguably the two best teams in the world face off against each other, with Manchester City defeating PSG 2-1 in a Champions League semi-final.

While the game itself was extremely exciting, Brian Kerr stole the show with his unique brand of punditry on Virgin Media.

Initially, his reaction to the City win against Spurs was just so on brand, and equally hilarious. Just sit back and enjoy his use of the word "spoofology".

"There was a bit of spoofology after the cup final!"



Brian Kerr on Man City. 😂😂#PSGMCI | #UCL pic.twitter.com/dcJdKurtvS — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 28, 2021

When doing analysis of the actual game, Kerr was seemingly fairly annoyed by the PSG defenders not willing to "take a bang" from Mahrez' game-winning free-kick.

"Here's how not to defend a free-kick!"



"You have to be brave and take a bang where you don't want to take a bang."



"Stay and take a smack! If you get it in the mush so be it!"



Brian Kerr's analysis of PSG's wall for Mahrez's free-kick. 😂#PSGMCI | #UCL pic.twitter.com/sQnGavYcVb — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 28, 2021

The gang on Virgin Media, which also included former Arsenal striker Niall Quinn, then discussed the news that the owner of Spotify may be in line to buy the London club.

Quinn was quick to point out Daniel Elk's alleged exploitation of musicians and artists, and said that he would not want him near his old club.

Kerr however, pointed out that at least the tunes before the game would be top of the range.

Niall Quinn: "I don't know a lot about the music industry, but I do know Spotify exploits the musicians and artists. On that basis, I wouldn't be too happy to see this fella come in at Arsenal."



Brian Kerr: "But the pre-match tunes would be great!"#Arsenal | #UEL pic.twitter.com/fjtqBS3weU — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 28, 2021

While it may seem like we are mocking the former Irish manager's unique way of talking about football, it is in fact the opposite.

His personal, uncondescending style makes for a much easier listen than his rivals on some other channels. He's a proper football man.

Never change, Brian.