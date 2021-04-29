Brian Kerr completely stole the show on Wednesday's Champions League coverage
Sport

Brian Kerr completely stole the show on Wednesday's Champions League coverage

NOW THAT is a proper Dublin man talking football.

Wednesday night saw arguably the two best teams in the world face off against each other, with Manchester City defeating PSG 2-1 in a Champions League semi-final.

While the game itself was extremely exciting, Brian Kerr stole the show with his unique brand of punditry on Virgin Media.

Initially, his reaction to the City win against Spurs was just so on brand, and equally hilarious. Just sit back and enjoy his use of the word "spoofology".

Advertisement

When doing analysis of the actual game, Kerr was seemingly fairly annoyed by the PSG defenders not willing to "take a bang" from Mahrez' game-winning free-kick.

The gang on Virgin Media, which also included former Arsenal striker Niall Quinn, then discussed the news that the owner of Spotify may be in line to buy the London club.

Quinn was quick to point out Daniel Elk's alleged exploitation of musicians and artists, and said that he would not want him near his old club.

Kerr however, pointed out that at least the tunes before the game would be top of the range.

Advertisement

While it may seem like we are mocking the former Irish manager's unique way of talking about football, it is in fact the opposite.

His personal, uncondescending style makes for a much easier listen than his rivals on some other channels. He's a proper football man.

Never change, Brian.

See More: Brian Kerr, Champions League, Football

Related

Brian Kerr brilliantly calls out ridiculousness of Qatar World Cup
Sport 1 month ago

Brian Kerr brilliantly calls out ridiculousness of Qatar World Cup

By: Rudi Kinsella

‘It sounds like something from the Soviet era’ - Brian Kerr perplexed at ‘off the wall’ FAI job offer
Sport 1 year ago

‘It sounds like something from the Soviet era’ - Brian Kerr perplexed at ‘off the wall’ FAI job offer

By: Stephen Mahon

Bobby Robson: The story of his forgotten stint with Ireland - 10 years after his death
Sport 1 year ago

Bobby Robson: The story of his forgotten stint with Ireland - 10 years after his death

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Juror in Derek Chauvin trial says Irish doctor Dr. Martin Tobin was ‘most influential witness’
News 10 minutes ago

Juror in Derek Chauvin trial says Irish doctor Dr. Martin Tobin was ‘most influential witness’

By: Jack Beresford

Fundraiser launched to bring terminally ill young mother and son home to Ireland from Australia
News 37 minutes ago

Fundraiser launched to bring terminally ill young mother and son home to Ireland from Australia

By: Rachael O'Connor

Shane Lowry becomes sponsor of Offaly GAA
Sport 57 minutes ago

Shane Lowry becomes sponsor of Offaly GAA

By: Rudi Kinsella

Conor McGregor 'set to become Ireland's first billionaire athlete'
Sport 1 hour ago

Conor McGregor 'set to become Ireland's first billionaire athlete'

By: Harry Brent

Catholic Bishops debate calling on Joe Biden to stop taking Communion due to abortion views
News 2 hours ago

Catholic Bishops debate calling on Joe Biden to stop taking Communion due to abortion views

By: Rachael O'Connor