Brighton's Graham Potter is set to become the new Chelsea manager after holding positive talks with the club

GRAHAM POTTER IS SET TO become the new Chelsea manager after holding talks with the club.

The Englishman will become Thomas Tuchel's replacement after reports emerged this morning that he has agreed a five-year-deal with the West London club.

Tuchel lost his job yesterday morning after a string of patchy results this season. A 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday was the final nail in the coffin.

A statement from the club read "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach."

"There will be no further comment until a new."

🚨 Graham Potter appointment as Chelsea head coach in process of being completed. Agreements between parties getting formalised. If everything goes to plan, expected to sign contract tonight + be in charge at Fulham this Saturday @TheAthleticUK #CFC #BHAFC https://t.co/rtCzkLvBFg — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 8, 2022

The BBC have reported that Potter will be the new Chelsea boss in 24 hours after holding positive talks with the club on Wednesday afternoon.

No deal has been signed, but Potter has given a verbal agreement to join the two-time European Cup winners.

Chelsea made it clear they were prepared to meet Brighton's exit clause figure for Potter.

Potter has not won any silverware at Brighton but is regarded as one of the best coaches in the Premier League. The seagulls play an extremely attractive brand of football despite having less cash than the Premier League's big boys.

Brighton sits fourth in the Premier League, and what makes it more remarkable is the fact that Brighton lost two of their best players in Yves Bissouma to Tottenham, and Marc Cucarella to Chelsea.

An appointment will come in due course