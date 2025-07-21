Teenager qualifies as Britain’s youngest digger driver

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has become the youngest person in Britain to qualify as a digger driver.

This month Finlay Gallagher, of the Gallagher Group family, completed his digger driving training.

The youngster spent his school holidays mastering the controls of the iconic JCB 3CX Plus backhoe loader, before passing his Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS) test with flying colours at Flynne Plant Training Centre in Rochford, Essex.

“He demonstrated a confident grasp of both theory and hands-on operation, including digging, loading, lifting and using machine attachments with precision well beyond his years,” a spokesperson for the Gallagher Group confirmed.

The construction firm was founded over 50 years ago by his grandfather, Pat Gallagher,

In 1973 Mr Gallagher, who is now cahirman of the Group, launched his business with a single JCB 3C Mk2.

Now the firm operates more than 300 machines and employs more than 500 people across the South East of England.

“I’ve always said I wasn’t much good behind the controls of a digger – so Finlay is already ahead of me,” Mr Gallagher said of his grandson’s achievement.

“I am exceptionally proud of Finlay and everything he has achieved.

“He has always shown an incredible passion and interest for machinery from an early age, and this course has given him a chance to deepen his knowledge and ability.

“I was blown away by how naturally he took to it, and it really does give me great hope for the future.”

Mr Gallagher added: “Hopefully, this inspires many other young people to give it a go and see the construction industry as a fantastic career opportunity.”

Finlay’s dad, Stephen Gallagher, who is a director of the business, also sees a bright future ahead.

“Finlay’s had a passion for diggers since he could walk. He’s grown up with machinery all around him and has absorbed so much just by watching and asking questions.”

Reflecting on his achievement, Finlay confirmed he has “loved diggers since I was really little – probably around three or four”.

“My grandad Dave used to drive me around in his dozer, while he did the pedals and I sat on his lap,” he explained.

“Then my grandad Pat got me interested in excavators and backhoe loaders, which started my love of JCBs,” he added.

“I definitely see my future in the construction industry.

:My grandad Pat started the Gallagher Group, and it would mean a lot to me to play a part in helping the business continue to grow.

“This qualification is a great first step, and I’m keen to build on it by learning to operate more types of plant machinery.”

Derek Mansfield of Flynne Plant Training, said the teenager was “one of the most enthusiastic and capable young candidates we’ve had”.

“His control of the machine and understanding of how it operates were far beyond what you’d expect at his age,” Mr Mansfield said.

“He picked things up incredibly quickly and showed real natural ability.

“He’s now officially the youngest person in the UK to pass this qualification, which is a fantastic achievement. T

“he Gallagher family should be very proud.

“We’d welcome Finlay back any time to train on more machines, and I genuinely look forward to seeing where his skills take him next.”