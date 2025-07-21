Future of historic city pub in Birmingham secured by local Irish landlord

AN HISTORIC pub in Birmingham city centre will be preserved for the future after being taken on by a local Irish publican.

The Anchor Digbeth – a Victorian pub located in Birmingham’s Irish Quarter – has been closed for nearly three months, but will reopen next month under a new operator.

Peter Connolly, who runs nearby bar and music venue Nortons Digbeth, has taken on the late-19th century Rea Street pub, pledging to “restore the city gem”.

“It’s a great honour to take on The Anchor; a legendary pub which has always held a special place in my heart,” he said this week.

“I sampled my first proper cask ale in the Anchor many years ago and have used it regularly to meet family and friends, and with our staff on industry nights.”

He added: “The Anchor is a hugely significant pub in terms of tradition and heritage. It’s a must-visit for cask fans, having won CAMRA pub of the year three times.

“It's a pub with huge community ties, and we appreciate how much the building means to so many people which is why we have now started work to restore the Anchor to its original glory."

The Anchor, which is a Grade II listed building, was designed by James and Lister Lea.

It claims to be one of the oldest continuous public house licences in Birmingham, dating back to 1797.

Mr Connolly plans to revive the building’s original interior and exterior features including the original bar fittings, pincushion leather bench seating and brass fixtures.

The renovation will also introduce new elements, alongside revitalising The Anchor’s original snug and lounge bars.

Gerry Keane, who is the current owner of the pub, said he is looking forward to the changes Mr Connolly has planned for the venue.

“Peter shares my love for this very special building, as well as an ambition to restore it and see it secure its place as a jewel of the Irish Quarter,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing The Anchor Digbeth develop over the coming months and years.”

“We thank Julian Rose-Gibbs for taking charge of The Anchor for the last eight years.”

Located in Rea Street, Digbeth, over the years the pub has become a popular venue for craft and real ale fans, and many artists from the city’s cultural and creative communities.