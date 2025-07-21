Laing O’Rourke wins contract for National Grid project in Wales
Business

Laing O’Rourke wins contract for National Grid project in Wales

(Pic: National Grid)

LAING O’ROURKE has won the contract to deliver a significant project for the National Grid in Wales.

The Irish-founded firm, which is headquartered in London, has been appointed to deliver network upgrade works at Margam substation in Port Talbot, Wales for the national energy provider.

“We’re proud to be part of the Margam Connection Project delivery team, continuing our partnership with National Grid,” Laing O’Rourke’s Managing Director for its Europe hub, Peter Lyons, said.

“Through early collaboration, we have worked together on the design and implementation programme, National Grid has valued both our unique operating model and our technical expertise.

“This project is another fantastic example of how we’re helping to deliver cleaner and more secure energy for the UK.”

The Margram Connection Project will see the expansion of the existing Margam substation site with a new 275kV gas-insulated substation.

“Our Margam Connection Project will help deliver a cleaner, more secure energy future for South Wales, while supporting sustainable growth in one of the region’s key industries,” Richard Gott, project director at National Grid Electricity Transmission, said.

Across Wales and England, National Grid is planning £35bn of investment in its transmission network between 2026 to 2031 to connect new clean power sources.

