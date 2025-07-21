Tesco invests in Irish operations with €5m facelift of Co. Mayo store

TESCO has invested €5m in its Irish operations with the complete refurbishment of a store in Co. Mayo.

Over the past 10 months, the store in Ballina has undergone a major transformation, the British supermarket chain confirmed this week.

The store in Market Square, which has been open while the works were underway, now boasts self-service checkouts, a deposit return machine, in-store bakery, and an off-licence.

New perimeter paving, ramp access, handrails, and barrier protection have also been added, while customers can also now find a wide selection of Mayo-based brands on its shelves, including Connacht Milk, Western Brand Group, O’Hara’s of Foxford, MMM Family Bakery, Hanley Catering and Westport-based Cabots foods.

“The store has undergone a huge change with upgrades to every aspect of the shop including shelving, lighting, fridges, floor design, as well as a new entrance porch and new look façade to the building,” store manager Séamus McGowan said this week.

“New lighting and heating were also installed as well as a new fully insulated solar roof, which will make the store much more energy efficient,” he added.

Speaking at the official reopening of the store, Mayo TD and Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary said: “I’m thrilled to see the transformation of Tesco Ballina, into a truly modern store, which the people of the town and surrounding areas can enjoy for many years to come.”

He added: “Tesco has always played a big part in the community here in Ballina and I look forward to many more years of engagement with the retailer.”

Tesco Ireland CEO Geoff Byrne says he’s delighted with the newly renovated store.

“This newly revamped store marks a significant milestone for Tesco as we celebrate more than 27 years of a presence in the region,” he said.

“We’re proud to be part of the local community in Ballina and we are passionate about supporting brilliant local producers and helping to promote local businesses across County Mayo.”