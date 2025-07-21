First Minister of Northern Ireland congratulates Scottie Scheffler on Open win

FIRST MINISTER of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill has congratulated Scottie Scheffler on his success in the Open championship over the weekend.

The US golfer won the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club yesterday afternoon.

The American, who finished four shots clear of the field on 17 under par, collected the coveted Claret Jug on the 18th green of the Dunluce Links in front of thousands of ecstatic fans.

"I want to congratulate Scottie Scheffler on winning The Open – what a brilliant performance over the past four days,” Ms O'Neill said.

"Of course he has had so much success on the PGA Tour and in other tournaments, but I have no doubt this is really special for him as it is his first time winning golf’s oldest major championship,” she added.

“This year’s Open has been another money-can’t-buy showcase for our beautiful north coast and the amazing product we have to offer to visitors and investors. I would like to pay tribute to all the golfers, the organisers, and of course the fans who turned out in record numbers, for making this tournament such a huge success.

"It's been another incredible week for golf fans here, and I know they will be looking forward to The Open returning to our shores in the years ahead.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, who was in the grandstand at the 18th green to see the world’s number one golfer lift the Claret Jug, said she was “delighted” for him.

"I am absolutely delighted for Scottie Scheffler, winning his fourth major here at the magnificent Royal Portrush Golf Club,” she said.

"The noise was incredible as he walked up the 18th with huge crowds lining the fairway. The atmosphere was electric; what an amazing sight.

“And what a great effort from our own Rory McIlroy, but unfortunately it just wasn’t to be. Scottie Scheffler has been magnificent throughout the tournament and thoroughly deserves to be the Champion Golfer.”

She added: "It has been another fantastic Open Championship - yet again showing that Northern Ireland excels at putting on major sporting events.

"The television coverage of this week's event has been seen in more than 190 countries across the globe.

"And this worldwide exposure showing our stunning north coast and Northern Ireland as a must-visit golf tourism destination will attract more visitors to our shores and bring significant benefits for our tourism and hospitality sectors and wider economy."