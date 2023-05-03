Celtic and Caley Thistle 'disappointed' over break with tradition as Scottish Cup Final kick-off time revealed

CELTIC have said they are disappointed with the decision to push this season's Scottish Cup Final kick-off time back to 5.30pm.

Ange Postecoglou's side are due to meet Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the decider on June 3, which traditionally kicks off at 3pm.

The Highlands club have also expressed their disapproval, saying the decision is 'not in the interest of both sets of fans'.

However, the battle for the oldest national trophy in world football has apparently been pushed back to avoid a clash with the English FA Cup Final, the world's oldest national football competition.

Unnecessary change

Confirming the kick-off time for the match at Glasgow's Hampden Park stadium, the Scottish FA thanked broadcasters for agreeing on a time slot.

"We would like to thank all parties for their support in ensuring a slot commensurate with Scottish football's showpiece occasion," read a statement.

"The match will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland and on Viaplay."

While it may have appeased broadcasters, Celtic said they are disappointed with the break from tradition, criticising the organisation for a lack of communication during the process.

"We are hugely disappointed that the Scottish Cup Final has been moved from its traditional 3pm slot, something we don't believe was necessary, or in the best interests of both sets of supporters," said a Celtic spokesperson.

"Additionally, there was no meaningful consultation with Celtic on this matter, in terms of assessing the many issues affecting supporters attending the match — something which is also extremely regrettable."

'Greatly inconvenienced'

Inverness have also expressed their disappointment, saying 'the showpiece Scottish occasion should have remained at 3pm'.

"We made this known to the SFA last Thursday and we reiterated our view in writing on Sunday following our semi-final win at the weekend," added a club statement.

"It is certainly not in the interest of both sets of fans and as we know, our own supporters will be greatly inconvenienced by the travel challenges they now face."

A midday kick-off to avoid a clash with the FA Cup had reportedly been mooted, but this would have proved troublesome for fans from Inverness, some 170 miles away.

Likewise, it would have been far from ideal for the large number of Celtic fans who regularly make the trip from Ireland.

As it is, a 5.30pm kick-off could potentially finish later than 8pm if extra time and penalties are a factor, meaning a late journey home for fans.

The Scottish Cup Final, which could see Celtic bidding for a treble, is set to be broadcast live on both BBC One Scotland and Viaplay.

Meanwhile, the English FA Cup Final, featuring derby rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, will be aired on BBC One as well as ITV, STV and UTV.

Celtic reached the final courtesy of a 1-0 win over Rangers last weekend while Caley defeated Falkirk 3-0 to book their place.