Celtic and Caley Thistle 'disappointed' over break with tradition as Scottish Cup Final kick-off time revealed
Sport

Celtic and Caley Thistle 'disappointed' over break with tradition as Scottish Cup Final kick-off time revealed

The battle for the oldest national trophy in world football has apparently been pushed back to avoid a clash with the English FA Cup Final (Image: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

CELTIC have said they are disappointed with the decision to push this season's Scottish Cup Final kick-off time back to 5.30pm.

Ange Postecoglou's side are due to meet Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the decider on June 3, which traditionally kicks off at 3pm.

The Highlands club have also expressed their disapproval, saying the decision is 'not in the interest of both sets of fans'.

However, the battle for the oldest national trophy in world football has apparently been pushed back to avoid a clash with the English FA Cup Final, the world's oldest national football competition.

Unnecessary change

Confirming the kick-off time for the match at Glasgow's Hampden Park stadium, the Scottish FA thanked broadcasters for agreeing on a time slot.

"We would like to thank all parties for their support in ensuring a slot commensurate with Scottish football's showpiece occasion," read a statement.

"The match will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland and on Viaplay."

Celtic booked their place in the final with a 1-0 win over Rangers (Image: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

While it may have appeased broadcasters, Celtic said they are disappointed with the break from tradition, criticising the organisation for a lack of communication during the process.

"We are hugely disappointed that the Scottish Cup Final has been moved from its traditional 3pm slot, something we don't believe was necessary, or in the best interests of both sets of supporters," said a Celtic spokesperson.

"Additionally, there was no meaningful consultation with Celtic on this matter, in terms of assessing the many issues affecting supporters attending the match — something which is also extremely regrettable."

'Greatly inconvenienced'

Inverness have also expressed their disappointment, saying 'the showpiece Scottish occasion should have remained at 3pm'.

"We made this known to the SFA last Thursday and we reiterated our view in writing on Sunday following our semi-final win at the weekend," added a club statement.

"It is certainly not in the interest of both sets of fans and as we know, our own supporters will be greatly inconvenienced by the travel challenges they now face."

A midday kick-off to avoid a clash with the FA Cup had reportedly been mooted, but this would have proved troublesome for fans from Inverness, some 170 miles away.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle saw off Falkirk 3-0 to book their final place (Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Likewise, it would have been far from ideal for the large number of Celtic fans who regularly make the trip from Ireland.

As it is, a 5.30pm kick-off could potentially finish later than 8pm if extra time and penalties are a factor, meaning a late journey home for fans.

The Scottish Cup Final, which could see Celtic bidding for a treble, is set to be broadcast live on both BBC One Scotland and Viaplay.

Meanwhile, the English FA Cup Final, featuring derby rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, will be aired on BBC One as well as ITV, STV and UTV.

Celtic reached the final courtesy of a 1-0 win over Rangers last weekend while Caley defeated Falkirk 3-0 to book their place.

See More: Celtic, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Scottish Cup

Related

'We haven't done it yet,' says Postecoglou but Celtic remain on course for treble after win over Rangers
Sport 2 days ago

'We haven't done it yet,' says Postecoglou but Celtic remain on course for treble after win over Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Preview: Celtic take on Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final
Sport 3 days ago

Preview: Celtic take on Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final

By: Gerard Donaghy

SFA contacts police following 'threats and abuse' to referee Kevin Clancy and family after Celtic v Rangers game
News 3 weeks ago

SFA contacts police following 'threats and abuse' to referee Kevin Clancy and family after Celtic v Rangers game

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Eleven cars destroyed after vehicle transporter set alight in Co Tyrone arson attack
News 1 day ago

Eleven cars destroyed after vehicle transporter set alight in Co Tyrone arson attack

By: Irish Post

Investigation underway after woman’s body found at home in Sligo
News 1 day ago

Investigation underway after woman’s body found at home in Sligo

By: Irish Post

Ryanair increases Luton Airport fleet by adding three new fuel-efficient aircraft
Business 1 day ago

Ryanair increases Luton Airport fleet by adding three new fuel-efficient aircraft

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation launched after cars destroyed in arson attacks in County Down
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after cars destroyed in arson attacks in County Down

By: Irish Post

The international impresario from Magherafelt — Paul Charles
Entertainment 1 day ago

The international impresario from Magherafelt — Paul Charles

By: Michael J. McDonagh