Champions Cup: Ronan O' Gara claims 'Johnny Sexton probably wasn’t playing as good as rugby as he is now'
Sport

Champions Cup: Ronan O' Gara claims 'Johnny Sexton probably wasn’t playing as good as rugby as he is now'

LEINSTER PLAY LA ROCHELLE in the final of the Champions Cup this weekend and Ronan O' Gara has highlighted the importance Leinster's star out-half Johnny Sexton. 

Sexton is 36, but doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Star performances for Leinster this year have put the Irish province in a prime position for a 5th European cup.

The French side beat Leinster in the semi-final last year, but O' Gara knows that Sexton is a “great competitor' and has praised his former Ireland teammate. 

“First of all he’s a great competitor and he loves rugby. People forget that" ,O' Gara told the Irish Times.

LA ROCHELLE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Ronan O'Gara of La Rochelle (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Rugby is such a great game so you play it for as long as you can. If you’re good you keep going and he’s outstaying the rest in his position comfortably”. 

“I think he’s made changes to his game.

He’s always been a good passer of the ball but now he’s become a threat again, which he may have put on the back burner.

But you saw against Toulouse, he has a very good running game, a good passing game, a good kicking game and he’s very good at seeing the opportunity before other people see it.

“That’s what a lot of great ’10s’ do and he sees things quicker than other people and he’s able to manipulate his attackers and defenders into space because they’ve got great cohesion amongst them.”

Leinster's halfback pairing of Jamison Gibson-Park and Sexton have become undroppable for Ireland and Leinster and O' Gara believe that cohesion and excellent relationship will be on show this Saturday.

“Yeah, especially the form he is in. 12 months ago, Johnny probably wasn’t playing as good as rugby as he is now", he added.

So that’s a positive for Leinster. They’ll have a different ‘9’ and a different ’10’,” 

“And they’ll have a few changes up front as well. But I suppose their DNA stays the same.

That’s important when you’re trying to tell the French guys that they’ll be highly organized, highly efficient and fit, and highly skilled.

But I suppose we have to take confidence from what happened last year and the key for us will be to try to start well.”

The game will kick off at 16.45 and can be viewed live on BT Sport.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates victory with team mate Jamison Gibson-Park following the Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield on March 14

See More: Champions Cup, Johnny Sexton, Ronan O Gara, Rugby

Related

Leinster's duo of Cian Healy and Jimmy O' Brien could miss the Toulouse game
Sport 2 weeks ago

Leinster's duo of Cian Healy and Jimmy O' Brien could miss the Toulouse game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The weekend's Champions Cup team news for three Irish sides
Sport 4 months ago

The weekend's Champions Cup team news for three Irish sides

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Montpellier were awarded with a 28-0 win over Leinster after ECPR ruling, here's why
Sport 5 months ago

ICYMI: Montpellier were awarded with a 28-0 win over Leinster after ECPR ruling, here's why

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

‘Things have changed forever’: Sinn Féin President claims historic election win sets stage for Irish unification
News 42 minutes ago

‘Things have changed forever’: Sinn Féin President claims historic election win sets stage for Irish unification

By: Fiona Audley

TG4 have confirmed an extension to their five-year sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships
Sport 15 hours ago

TG4 have confirmed an extension to their five-year sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's Sevens squad has been named for the London sevens at Twickenham this weekend
Sport 16 hours ago

Ireland's Sevens squad has been named for the London sevens at Twickenham this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

UFC and boxing legend Holly Holm has become the favourite to fight Katie Taylor in Croke Park this year
Sport 18 hours ago

UFC and boxing legend Holly Holm has become the favourite to fight Katie Taylor in Croke Park this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce 2023 European tour with Dublin dates included
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce 2023 European tour with Dublin dates included

By: Connell McHugh