Christian Eriksen isn't worried about first Brentford start despite heart troubles in the summer

NEW BRENTFORD signing Christian Eriksen says he isn't worried about playing his first game for the club.

This will be the Dane's first game since suffering the horrific cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match with Finland last summer. He returned to Inter Milan, but never played again for the club.

The former Spurs midfielder was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker to help with his heart.

"After seven months of not playing football the enjoyment and excitement is coming back."



Christian Eriksen says he is mentally ready to return to playing football and is hoping to prove he can still play at the top level at Brentford 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ejs7IoNmWV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 11, 2022

After speaking to fellow countryman and Brentford boss Thomas Frank over a move to Brentford, Frank convinced the playmaker.

Eriksen speaking to media today said:

"Of course it is getting closer and closer, I do feel in my head and body that the excitement is coming, the adrenaline is coming more and more towards game time," Eriksen said at his unveiling press conference on Friday.

"If there was any anxiety, I wouldn't go back. If I wasn't fully committed and felt like I am trusting of the doctors, trusting of my heart, trusting of my ICD in me, then I wouldn't go back. No, I feel 100 percent secure to go back."

He will not get the chance this weekend as his new club play Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

His manager has not penciled him in for a start yet as he only joined training this week.

"I think he's fine, he's training well and he looks like the quality player we know he is," said Frank.

"It's a joy watching him play football - so natural for him - so that's fantastic to see, but he will not be available for the team tomorrow," added Frank.

"That would always be too early after just one week. We will have a friendly game on Monday where he will play minutes and that's the right way to do it."