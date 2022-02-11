Christian Eriksen isn't worried about first Brentford start despite heart troubles in the summer
Sport

Christian Eriksen isn't worried about first Brentford start despite heart troubles in the summer

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 11: Christian Eriksen of Denmark speaks during a TV Interview prior to the Denmark Training Session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium on June 11, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Rose - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

NEW BRENTFORD signing Christian Eriksen says he isn't worried about playing his first game for the club.

This will be the Dane's first game since suffering the horrific cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match with Finland last summer. He returned to Inter Milan, but never played again for the club.

The former Spurs midfielder was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker to help with his heart.

After speaking to fellow countryman and Brentford boss Thomas Frank over a move to Brentford, Frank convinced the playmaker.

Eriksen speaking to media today said:

"Of course it is getting closer and closer, I do feel in my head and body that the excitement is coming, the adrenaline is coming more and more towards game time," Eriksen said at his unveiling press conference on Friday.

"If there was any anxiety, I wouldn't go back. If I wasn't fully committed and felt like I am trusting of the doctors, trusting of my heart, trusting of my ICD in me, then I wouldn't go back. No, I feel 100 percent secure to go back."

He will not get the chance this weekend as his new club play Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

His manager has not penciled him in for a start yet as he only joined training this week.

"I think he's fine, he's training well and he looks like the quality player we know he is," said Frank.

"It's a joy watching him play football - so natural for him - so that's fantastic to see, but he will not be available for the team tomorrow," added Frank.

"That would always be too early after just one week. We will have a friendly game on Monday where he will play minutes and that's the right way to do it."

Denmark v Belgium - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B : News Photo

 

 

 

See More: Brentford, Christian Eriksen, Football

Related

Brentford's Thomas Frank wants weekend Premier League matches off due to Covid crisis
Sport 1 month ago

Brentford's Thomas Frank wants weekend Premier League matches off due to Covid crisis

By: Conor O'Donoghue

PIVOTAL MOMENT: London Irish's return to the capital could see them turn a corner
Sport 10 months ago

PIVOTAL MOMENT: London Irish's return to the capital could see them turn a corner

By: Myles McDevitt

London Irish RFC considering move back to London amid mooted groundshare with Brentford FC
Sport 5 years ago

London Irish RFC considering move back to London amid mooted groundshare with Brentford FC

By: Irish Post

Latest

The search for the 2022 Rose of Tralee has begun
News 2 hours ago

The search for the 2022 Rose of Tralee has begun

By: Connell McHugh

Paddy Power's poll reveals that 1 in 4 ‘pull a sickie' during the Cheltenham Festival.
Sport 3 hours ago

Paddy Power's poll reveals that 1 in 4 ‘pull a sickie' during the Cheltenham Festival.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

New flight connects Ireland to the beauty of the Channel Islands
Travel 3 hours ago

New flight connects Ireland to the beauty of the Channel Islands

By: Fiona Audley

France's Fabien Galthie has described the Irish rugby team as 'the best in Europe'
Sport 4 hours ago

France's Fabien Galthie has described the Irish rugby team as 'the best in Europe'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mary Lou McDonald congratulates the Queen on Platinum Jubilee
News 5 hours ago

Mary Lou McDonald congratulates the Queen on Platinum Jubilee

By: Connell McHugh