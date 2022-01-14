Conor McGregor says life's a b***h after petrol bomb incident to his pub
DUBLINER CONOR McGregor has broken his silence for the first time since his pub in Drimnagh was subject to a petrol bomb attack on Wednesday night.

The Crumlin native posted on his own Instagram account showing him holding a fresh pint of Guinness inside his own Black Forge pub.

McGregor seemed to be in good spirits and labeled the post "Thirsty Thursdays".

The former UFC champion said:

"Happy thirsty Thursday everyone out there enjoy yourselves because life's a bitch and then you die. You never know when you're gonna go. Rip all our soaring souls, they are still right here among us! Spirits remain!"

The Black Forge Inn was allegedly targeted by two men on scooters during a taste testing event.

Gardai responded to reports that two pipe bombs had been left at the premises.

The attack took place on Wednesday night on the Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward with information.

A garda spokesman said:

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licensed premises on the Drimnagh Road, Crumlin last night, Wednesday 12th January 2022.

"No damage was done to the premises.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident and are asked to contact Gardaí. Gardaí are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

