Cork vs Kilkenny: All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final details

THE ALL-IRELAND Senior Camogie Championship Final between Cork and Kilkenny will be played this Sunday 7th at Croke Park
The All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship and the All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship are will also be played earlier that day at the same venue.
Cork have won twenty-eight All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championships, the most out of every team, whilst Kilkenny have 14.
The trophy is known as the O'Duffy Cup
Here are details for the fixture.
Venue
Croke Park
Date
07/08/2022
Time
Throw-in time 4:15 pm
Referee
Ray Kelly
TV Channel
RTE Two. Coverage starts at 16:00.
Kilkenny are being touted as the odds-on favourites at 8/11 on while Cork are 6/4. It could go either way
Tickets are on sale from ticketmaster.ie. Ticket prices are: €30 for Adults, Family (2 adults/ 2 kids) €60, OAP €20, student €15, €5 for Children.
How they got in the semi-finals
Kilkenny beat Galway 0-12-1-13 in the semi- finals
Cork beat Waterford 0-15 - 0-10 in the same round