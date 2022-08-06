Cork vs Kilkenny: All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final details
Sport

Cork vs Kilkenny: All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final details

Dublin , Ireland - 23 July 2022; Sarah Dervan of Galway in action against Sophie Dwyer of Kilkenny during the Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie All-Ireland Championship Semi-Final match between Galway and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE ALL-IRELAND Senior Camogie Championship Final between Cork and Kilkenny will be played this Sunday 7th at Croke Park

The All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship and the All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship are will also be played earlier that day at the same venue.

Cork have won twenty-eight All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championships, the most out of every team, whilst Kilkenny have 14.

The trophy is known as the O'Duffy Cup

Here are details for the fixture.

Venue

Croke Park

Date

07/08/2022

Time

Throw-in time 4:15 pm

Referee

Ray Kelly

TV Channel

RTE Two. Coverage starts at 16:00.

Before that two games will take place,
The All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship final: Antrim v Armagh (Throw-in 12.00pm). Coverage starts at 11:45 RTE Two
The All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship final: Cork v Galway (Throw-in 2.00pm Coverage starts at 13:45 RTE Two.
Bookies

bookies saying?

Kilkenny are being touted as the odds-on favourites at 8/11 on while Cork are 6/4.  It could go either way

Tickets available here

Tickets are on sale from ticketmaster.ie. Ticket prices are: €30 for Adults, Family (2 adults/ 2 kids) €60, OAP €20, student €15, €5 for Children.

How they got in the semi-finals

Kilkenny beat Galway 0-12-1-13 in the semi- finals

Cork beat Waterford 0-15 - 0-10 in the same round

