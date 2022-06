THE FOUR All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals will take place in Croke Park.

Dublin play Cork and Clare face Derry on Saturday 25 June.

Galway v Armagh and Kerry v Mayo wil take place the day after.

The All-Ireland SFC semi-finals, Tailteann Cup final and All-Ireland JFC final dates and times have also been confirmed.

Saturday June 25

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 6pm - Sky

Derry v Clare, Croke Park, 3.45pm - Sky

Sunday 26 June

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park, 4pm - RTE

Galway v Armagh, Croke Park, 1.45pm - RTE

A busy weekend full of hurling finals starts tomorrow with the Joe McDonagh Cup and @gaaleinster Hurling Final taking place in @CrokePark - Advanced ticket sales available from https://t.co/dbCE1hKxVH pic.twitter.com/A6C3L3BmDc — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 3, 2022

Friday 8 July

All-Ireland JFC semi-finals

Warwickshire v New York, Abottstown, 5pm

London v Kilkenny, Abottstown, 7pm

Saturday 9 July

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Galway or Armagh v Derry or Clare, Croke Park, 5.30pm - RTE

Tailteann Cup final

Westmeath or Offaly v Sligo or Cavan, Croke Park, 3pm - RTE

Sunday 10 July

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Dublin or Cork v Kerry or Mayo, Croke Park, 3.30pm

All-Ireland JFC final

Warwickshire or New York v London or Kilkenny, Croke Park, 1pm