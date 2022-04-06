Details for Red Óg Murphy's funeral have been announced and DCU are set to hold a vigil for the late student

THE DETAILS for Red Óg Murphy's funeral have been confirmed.

Last Friday news emerged that the talented GAA player passed away in Dublin.

The 21-year-old was studying to become a primary school teacher in DCU and was a key member of the team for the college in the Sigerson Cup.

His performances for the Dublin college throughout the 2022 campaign saw him earn a place on the Sigerson Cup Team of the Year.

His college DCU are set to pay their respects to their former student with a vigil at St. Patrick's Campus this Wednesday evening at 7pm.

The student union of the college expressed its sympathy for Murphy and also shared details of the vigil in a statement.

"DCUSU is deeply saddened over the loss of DCU Student Red Og Murphy, on Friday 1 April", said DCSU

"The thoughts and prayers of the student body go out to his family, friends, teammates and classmates.

“We will be holding a vigil with a balloon demonstration on the lawn on St. Pats campus to pay respects to Red Og, all students are welcome.

Transport will also be arranged for students looking to attend the funeral

“We will also be arranging transport to and from the funeral once details are released. If you are interested in traveling to the funeral, please fill out this form.

"We understand this is a very distressing and upsetting time for many students.”

A listing from RIP.ie listing reads

"The death has occurred suddenly, in Dublin, of Red Óg Murphy, Moylough, Curry, Co. Sligo. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents (mother)Geraldine and Redmond(father) and his two brothers Oisín and Daithí".

His funeral will take place on Friday afternoon in Sligo.

Murphy will be reposing in his home in Moylough on Thursday with funeral mass to take place at 1 pm at St. Patrick's Church, Moylough on Friday followed by burial at Bunnacrannagh Cemetery, Curry, Co. Sligo.

Anyone looking to view the mass can do so at Dermot Horkan Funeral Directors - Home and Facebook.

It also says: HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE ON FRIDAY MORNING PLEASE..

Anyone who would like to leave a message of sympathy for the family, please use the 'Condolence' link in the hyperlink.