Details for the All-Ireland Ladies Football final between Kerry and Meath this weekend

Dublin , Ireland - 16 July 2022; Niamh Carmody of Kerry in action against Sorcha McCarney of Mayo during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE ALL-Ireland Ladies Football Final takes places this weekend. The Brendan Martin Cup will be either won by Kerry or Meath.

The Kingdom have won 11 titles in their history and hold the record alongside Cork.

Declan Quill's Kerry side will have to beat the current holders Meath if they are to increase that number this weekend.

Meath's beat Dublin in 2021 1-11 0-12 to secure their first TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football title.

In other news there will also be a Junior Final and the Intermediate Final on the same day Antrim and Fermanagh will contest the Junior Final, while Laois and Wexford face off in the Intermediate Final.

Here are further details for the game against Kerry and Meath this weekend.

Date

Sunday July 31st

Time 

The game will take place at 4pm, but before that  Antrim and Fermanagh will compete in the All-Ireland Junior Final at 11.45am, and Laois and Wexford clash in the Intermediate Final at 1.45pm.

Venue

Croke Park

TV station

TG4

The Sunday game will show highlights which will begin at 9.30pm on RTE 2.

Tickets

Tickets can be found here 

Adults €25

Students / senior citizens €10

U18s €5

Groups of U18 (min 10) €5 each

Family tickets (2 adults & 2 children) €60

Referee

Cavan’s Maggie Farrelly will take up duties on Sunday

