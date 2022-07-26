Details for the All-Ireland Ladies Football final between Kerry and Meath this weekend

THE ALL-Ireland Ladies Football Final takes places this weekend. The Brendan Martin Cup will be either won by Kerry or Meath.
The Kingdom have won 11 titles in their history and hold the record alongside Cork.
Declan Quill's Kerry side will have to beat the current holders Meath if they are to increase that number this weekend.
Meath's beat Dublin in 2021 1-11 0-12 to secure their first TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football title.
In other news there will also be a Junior Final and the Intermediate Final on the same day Antrim and Fermanagh will contest the Junior Final, while Laois and Wexford face off in the Intermediate Final.
Here are further details for the game against Kerry and Meath this weekend.
Date
Sunday July 31st
Time
The game will take place at 4pm, but before that Antrim and Fermanagh will compete in the All-Ireland Junior Final at 11.45am, and Laois and Wexford clash in the Intermediate Final at 1.45pm.
Venue
Croke Park
TV station
TG4
The Sunday game will show highlights which will begin at 9.30pm on RTE 2.
Tickets
Tickets can be found here
Adults €25
Students / senior citizens €10
U18s €5
Groups of U18 (min 10) €5 each
Family tickets (2 adults & 2 children) €60
Referee
Cavan’s Maggie Farrelly will take up duties on Sunday
