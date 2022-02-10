Dubliner Ian Garry on fighting with McGregor and his upcoming fight at UFC 273

RISING IRISH MMA superstar Ian Garry has spoken about his upcoming fight with Darian Weeks at UFC 273 in April. Garry was speaking to Ariel Helwani on his publication, The MMA Hour.

The fight will take place in Jacksonville, Florida and will be the second pro fight of the Dubliners career. Back in November, the 24-year-old beat Jordan Williams at UFC 268 with a first-round KO in the famous Madison Square Garden

Garry is known as' 'The Future' ' and is being tipped for big things in the sport. He's only been signed to pay-per-view cards in the UFC, this is unheard of in the sport for someone so young.

When speaking to Helwani about the possibility of fighting on March 19th in The 02 Arena at UFC London, he said he had no interest in the sport.

"I have no interest in fighting in London right now. I moved to Florida, I'm based in the US. I wanna fight in Florida," Garry said

"What's bigger, UFC London or UFC 273? There are two title fights. It's a pay-per-view card, they've got me on it, a superstar! I told them I was available from April."

Garry is set to fight Weeks soon and even admitted that his opponent, who has a record of record of 5-1-0 isn't someone he's heard of

"No, I hadn't heard of him," Garry said. "The name got sent across, I said 'yes', that's the way it is. He's nothing special", said the former Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion

"I'm gonna go in there and win. I'm gonna find a way to win like I always do. My motivation is being the best I can be. Constantly growing and growing is what motivates me, not a name, not a person."

Garry also has aspirations to get on the same undercard as fellow countryman Conor McGregor, when he returns

"It's nice to have another horse in the race," he said about the Crumlin native.

"Obviously, Conor is the only other guy that has been active in the UFC.

"I like the fact that there's another Irish guy in the UFC. When he's back, we'll jump on a card together and take over, that would be unbelievable."

Link to the full chat.

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/2/9/22924357/the-mma-hour-with-eugene-bareman-shavkat-rakhmonov-chris-weidman-and-ian-garry