Eddie Hearn, Katie Taylor's fight with Amanda Serrano is "on the brink" 
Sport

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Eddie Hearn, Boxing Promoter and Chairman of Matchroom looks on at M&S Bank Arena on December 11, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

EDDIE HEARN, Katie Taylor's promoter believes her long awaited April showdown with Amanda Serrano is "on the brink". 

The Bray fighter is the women's undisputed lightweight champion of the world and recently beat Kazakhstan's Firuza Sharipova before the festive period last month.

Taylor has always been focused on a meeting with seven-weight champion Serrano.

Taylor has been quoted previously as believing her Serrano match-up would be "the biggest female fight possible" and this could take place in the spring.

Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show.

"The contracts are getting finalized at the moment. We're on the brink now," "That's the biggest fight in the history of female boxing. And it's going to be a massive fight for boxing in 2022.

"Female boxing doesn't get any bigger than this fight. I mean, in a way I want to stop saying 'this is the biggest fight in female boxing'. This is one of the biggest fights in boxing."

Taylor is 20-0 as a professional and holds the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts. She was supposed to face Puerto Rican southpaw Serrano (42-1-1) in May 2020 but the Manchester date was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

