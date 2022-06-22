Eddie O'Sullivan is set to become head coach of All-Ireland League club Buccaneers RFC according to reports
Sport

Eddie O'Sullivan is set to become head coach of All-Ireland League club Buccaneers RFC according to reports

DUBLIN, IRELAND - DECEMBER 05: Former Ireland Rugby head coach Eddie O'Sullivan working as a pundit for television prior to the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Scotland at Aviva Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. Sporting stadiums around Ireland remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by - Brian Lawless/Getty Images)

FORMER IRELAND BOSS Eddie O'Sullivan will return to the side-line to coach All-Ireland League club Buccaneers RFC. 

O'Sullivan replaces Kolo Kiripati after the Samoan announced he would be stepping down from the role.  

O'Sullivan led Ireland to three Triple crowns in 2004, 2006 and 2007, and has experience from his time in the United States, France, and other clubs in Ireland.



 

The news was first reported by the Westmeath Independent  on Wendsday.  

This will O' Sullivan's second spell in charge of the Athlone team after he previously coached the club in the 1990s, guiding them to promotion from Division 3 to Division 1 of the All-Ireland League. 

Since leaving his role in coaching, the former Garryowen man has taken up more media work for various outlets, giving his expert take on rugby matters. 

See More: Eddie O'Sullivan, Rugby

Related

‘I think Paddy Jackson is getting too much punishment’ says former Irish rugby captain Fergus Slattery
News 3 years ago

‘I think Paddy Jackson is getting too much punishment’ says former Irish rugby captain Fergus Slattery

By: Harry Brent

Rugby World Cup: Ireland must learn from 2007 lesson
Sport 6 years ago

Rugby World Cup: Ireland must learn from 2007 lesson

By: Irish Post

On this day six-years ago Robbie Brady scored that goal against Italy at Euro 2016
Sport 2 hours ago

On this day six-years ago Robbie Brady scored that goal against Italy at Euro 2016

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

London Irish confirm seven Senior Academy signings
Sport 3 hours ago

London Irish confirm seven Senior Academy signings

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Two arrested following death of Irish man in hit-and-run in Vancouver
News 7 hours ago

Two arrested following death of Irish man in hit-and-run in Vancouver

By: Connell McHugh

Irish language film 'Foscadh' wins top prize at Kimolos International Film Festival
News 7 hours ago

Irish language film 'Foscadh' wins top prize at Kimolos International Film Festival

By: Connell McHugh

Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Kenny Daglish, and Bill Murray are some of the name that will play at the JP McManus Pro in July
Sport 8 hours ago

Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Kenny Daglish, and Bill Murray are some of the name that will play at the JP McManus Pro in July

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Which sports do Irish people prefer to bet on? 
Sport 9 hours ago

Which sports do Irish people prefer to bet on? 

By: Irish post