Eddie O'Sullivan is set to become head coach of All-Ireland League club Buccaneers RFC according to reports

FORMER IRELAND BOSS Eddie O'Sullivan will return to the side-line to coach All-Ireland League club Buccaneers RFC.

O'Sullivan replaces Kolo Kiripati after the Samoan announced he would be stepping down from the role.

O'Sullivan led Ireland to three Triple crowns in 2004, 2006 and 2007, and has experience from his time in the United States, France, and other clubs in Ireland.



Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Eddie O'Sullivan set to become head coach of Buccaneers - https://t.co/bAn8OiYH0t — Seamus Walsh (@seriousbutcher) June 22, 2022



The news was first reported by the Westmeath Independent on Wendsday.

This will O' Sullivan's second spell in charge of the Athlone team after he previously coached the club in the 1990s, guiding them to promotion from Division 3 to Division 1 of the All-Ireland League.

Since leaving his role in coaching, the former Garryowen man has taken up more media work for various outlets, giving his expert take on rugby matters.