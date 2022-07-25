Eight players set to make Ireland senior women’s debut, as Weldon names squad for August friendlies

Ireland senior women’s head coach James Weldon has included eight uncapped players in his 16-person squad ahead of four friendlies next month.

Ireland host Estonia in the ‘Gotham Drywall Series’ on August 6th and 7th and travel to Porto to take on Portugal on August 13th and 14th. The games will form part of the team’s preparation for the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers against the Netherlands in November and Czech Republic next February.

Three players from Ireland’s U20 squad at the recent FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship are included, 19-year-old’s Kate Hickey (Waterford Wildcats) and Kara McCleane (NUIG Mystics) and 18-year-old Ella O’Donnell. O’Donnell, who will play at Quinnipiac next season, is one of three US-based players in the squad, with Bronagh Power-Cassidy (Holy Cross Crusaders) and Enya Maguire (Houston Baptist University) also in line for their international debuts. The other three potential debutants are Bridget Herlihy, who plies her trade with Swedish club Marbo Basket, DCU Mercy’s Maeve Phelan and Mia Furlong, a treble winner with The Address UCC Glanmire last season.

Head coach James Weldon said: “We are all really looking forward to these upcoming games, which is a big part of our preparation for the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 qualifiers in November and February. We have some injuries at the moment, but this has created an opportunity for others to come into the panel and impress. We are really looking forward to welcoming and meeting our friends and supporters at the games in the National Basketball Arena and Oblate Hall next month.”

It will be the Irish senior women’s first fixtures since last November’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers against the Netherlands and Czech Republic. Estonia come into the ‘Gotham Drywall Series’ against Ireland on the back of a 72-69 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers win over Great Britain last November. They will be match-sharp too, as they face Finland and Latvia this weekend before travelling to Dublin. Spectator tickets for the ‘Gotham Drywall Series’ against Estonia can be purchased here.

Ireland Senior Women’s Squad:

Áine O’Connor (Liffey Celtics), Bridget Herlihy (Marbo Basket Sweden)* Bronagh Power-Cassidy (Holy Cross Crusaders)* Kara McCleane (NUIG Mystics)* Claire Melia (Trinity Meteors), Dayna Finn (Trinity Meteors), Edel Thornton (Singleton SuperValu Brunell), Enya Maguire (Houston Baptist University)*, Ella O’Donnell (Quinnipiac)* Kate Hickey (Waterford Wildcats)*, Lynn Tunnah (Griffith College Templeogue), Maeve Phelan (DCU Mercy)*, Mia Furlong (The Address UCC Glanmire)*, Michelle Clarke (Killester), Rachel Huijsdens (DCU Mercy), Sarah Kenny (Trinity Meteors)

*not yet capped at senior level.

Ireland Senior Women’s Fixtures:

Saturday, 6th August

Ireland v Estonia, National Basketball Arena, 1700 Purchase tickets here

Sunday 7th August

Ireland v Estonia, Oblate Hall, 1600 Purchase tickets here

Saturday 13th August

Portugal v Ireland, Porto, Time TBC

Sunday 14th August

Portugal v Ireland, Porto, Time TBC

Sunday 27th November

Ireland v Netherlands, National Basketball Arena, Time TBC