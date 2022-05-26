F1 legend Bernie Ecclestone was arrested today for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland
Sport

F1 legend Bernie Ecclestone was arrested today for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland

KITZBUEHEL, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 24: Bernie Ecclestone of United Kingdom during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G on January 24, 2020 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Photo by Klaus Pressberger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

BERNIE ECCLESTONE was arrested today for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland.

The former Formula One boss had a LW Seecamp .32 gun in his luggage that was spotted during an X-ray screening.

The 91-year-old was then taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.

Ecclestone claimed that he was not aware of having the item in the bag, but did say that he was the rightful owner of it.

A fee for bail was paid, which allowed him to to travel to Switzerland.

The Sao Paulo state public security office said the "small, silver coloured pistol" was out of ammunition and that the arrested person had to pay 6,060 Brazilian reals (£1,000) as bail. The handgun was seized, it added.

See More: Bernie Ecclestone, F1

Related

Emerald Airlines announces routes from Belfast to Glasgow and Exeter
Travel 1 hour ago

Emerald Airlines announces routes from Belfast to Glasgow and Exeter

By: Connell McHugh

Wallis Bird on the pandemic, Ireland's societal changes and her new album 'Hands'
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Wallis Bird on the pandemic, Ireland's societal changes and her new album 'Hands'

By: Connell McHugh

Frank Lampard has heaped more praise on Seamus Coleman, days after saying 'he was the best man he's ever met'
Sport 2 hours ago

Frank Lampard has heaped more praise on Seamus Coleman, days after saying 'he was the best man he's ever met'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

The Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association have slammed UEFA for the wheelchair allocation in the Champions League
Sport 4 hours ago

The Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association have slammed UEFA for the wheelchair allocation in the Champions League

By: Conor O'Donoghue

11,000 terrace tickets for the Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick sold out in 11 minutes today
Sport 5 hours ago

11,000 terrace tickets for the Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick sold out in 11 minutes today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

€2.8 million worth of cannabis seized at Rosslare Europort
News 6 hours ago

€2.8 million worth of cannabis seized at Rosslare Europort

By: Irish Post

Jim Crawford named his Ireland U21s squad for the June qualifiers today
Sport 6 hours ago

Jim Crawford named his Ireland U21s squad for the June qualifiers today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Most popular Google Street view locations in Ireland revealed
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Most popular Google Street view locations in Ireland revealed

By: Irish Post