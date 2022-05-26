F1 legend Bernie Ecclestone was arrested today for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland

BERNIE ECCLESTONE was arrested today for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland.

The former Formula One boss had a LW Seecamp .32 gun in his luggage that was spotted during an X-ray screening.

The 91-year-old was then taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.

Ecclestone claimed that he was not aware of having the item in the bag, but did say that he was the rightful owner of it.

A fee for bail was paid, which allowed him to to travel to Switzerland.

The Sao Paulo state public security office said the "small, silver coloured pistol" was out of ammunition and that the arrested person had to pay 6,060 Brazilian reals (£1,000) as bail. The handgun was seized, it added.